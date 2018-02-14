ICE HOCKEY: Triad ends MVCHA season for Tigers

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

EAST ALTON — The Edwardsville Tigers battled back from a 4-0 deficit against the Triad Knights Tuesday night at the East Alton Ice Arena, but couldn’t quite get it done.

The Tigers scored 3 goals in the third period, but could not complete the comeback, losing 4-3 in the third and deciding game of the 1A MVCHA semifinal series. After taking a 1-0 lead in the series, Triad charged back to win it 2-1.

The Knights now advance to play Highland in the finals of the MVCHA 1A division bracket. Edwardsville ends its season at 9-13-2 with the loss. It was 1-2 in the playoffs after earning a first-round bye. The Tigers were the No. 2 seed in the 1A division.

After 2 Knight goals by Cole Ebersoldt — including one on a penalty shot — and another by defenseman Nick Evanoff, Triad's Christian Miller scored what would be the game winning goal at 11:53 of the third period. Knight Captain Aaron Gruber started the play by shaking off a Tiger forward deep in his own zone and skating the length of the ice for a shot on goal. Miller then stepped in and blasted the rebound at a sharp angle over Edwardsville goalie Jonas Akeman. That goal set the Knights up at 4-0 and had them thinking rout.

To make matters worse for the Tigers, just prior to Miller's goal Edwardsville was unable to convert on a 5-on-3 power play. When Gruber and teammate Drew Parres both went to the box with 4 minutes left in the second period, the Tigers power play fell flat, mustering only 3 shots on net.

In the dying seconds of the second period, Edwardsville had a golden opportunity to get on the board after a huge scramble in front of the Triad goal led to several shots on net by the Tigers, but they couldn’t get anything past Triad goalie Logan Teater. With all 5 Tigers standing within a foot of the goal whacking away at the puck, Teater stood tall and kept Edwardsville off the board.

With the Tigers' backs against the wall and running short on time, forward Logan Corzine pumped life into his team's dying season. At 9:23 of the third Corzine skated into the Triad zone two on one and, using his teammate as a decoy, swung around the defenseman and blasted a shot off the crossbar and in for the Tigers' first goal of the night.

Two minutes later, a collision at center ice caused the puck to pop loose and onto the stick of Corzine, who rushed in on a breakaway and used his long reach to draw Teater out of position before pulling the puck back and into the net on his backhand.

Play started to get chippy at that point, with both teams taking runs at each other as Edwardsville desperately tried to keep their momentum going.

After a battle along the boards in the Knights’ end, Triad started to break out of their zone but had a pass intercepted by Tiger defenseman Garret Doolin. He drew the puck back just inside the blue line, dangling a Knight defensemen before launching a shot on net that rebounded out to teammate Eric Leggitt, who pumped in the rebound to make it a one-goal game at 4-3 with 4:49 left to play.

With momentum squarely in their favor, the Tigers kept hacking away at the Knights’ defense. Content to dump the puck deep in the Triad zone and send players chasing after it, Edwardsville was able to keep Triad on their heels for the final minutes, but despite several chances they could not get the equalizer.

Triad will now move on to play Highland in the final round of the 1A bracket. Highland defeated Bethalto Monday night, eliminating the Eagles in 2 games.

Triad split their regular season matchups with Highland, losing the first game 11-3 on Nov. 28 before coming back to win 5-4 on Jan. 25, their last game of the regular season. Game 1 of that series will take place on Thursday at the East Alton Ice Arena.

× Jason Walker 2-13-18 Edwardsville head coach Jason Walker talks about the tough 4-3 loss to Triad in Game 3 of the 1A MVCHA semifinal playoff series on Tuesday, ending the Tigers' season at 9-13-2.