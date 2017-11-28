ICE HOCKEY: Warriors cruise past Eagles on the ice

EAST ALTON – After a 13-day break, the Granite City hockey team returned to the ice on Monday against the Bethalto Eagles at East Alton Ice Arena.

The Warriors didn't show any signs of rustiness against the Eagles as they cruised to a 7-0 win, their first shutout of the season.

Granite City improved to 4-2 and won its fourth straight game after losing its first two games to Freeburg/Waterloo and Columbia. The Warriors return to action at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday against the East Alton-Wood River Oilers.

After scoring just one goal in its first two games, Granite City has turned up its offense, scoring 23 goals in four games. In their last game on Nov. 14, the Warriors beat Bethalto 11-4. Their 11 goals marked a season high.

Bethalto dropped to 1-5 and lost its fourth game in a row. The Eagles have been outscored 38-5 in their last their four games after beating Alton on Nov. 13 for their only victory. They also were shut out for the second straight game.

Bethalto returns to action at 7:15 p.m. On Dec. 4 against the O'Fallon Panthers at East Alton.

Senior Grant Jackson picked up the win in goal for the Warriors, finishing with 16 saves.

Granite City outshot Bethalto 46-16 in the contest, 19-2 after the first period.

The Warriors, who finished 8-10-3 last season, beat Highland 8-6 on Nov. 8 for their first win of the season. They beat Edwardsville 5-2 on Nov. 13 and picked up the seven-goal win over Bethalto the next day.

Against the Eagles on Monday, the Warriors scored two goals in the first, three in the second and two in the third.

After three weeks, Granite City has been getting strong efforts from several freshmen, including Bryce Norton, Mason Roehr, Drake Bettorf, Evan Veizer, Nathan Niles-Smith and Cameron Kromray. The Warriors have 12 freshmen on their team.

Niles-Smith scored a pair of goals to lead the Warriors. He hadn't had any goals before Monday.

Norton finished with three assists, giving him a total of six for the season.

Junior Isiah Hensley scored a goal with 12:24 left in the first period to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead. Almost two minutes later, junior Alec Marshall scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season to boost the lead to 2-0.

Niles-Smith scored both of his goals in the second period. The first one came with 13:14 remaining and the other one came with 10:34 to go.

Veizer scored his fourth goal of the season with 1:47 remaining in the second to increase the Warriors' lead to 5-0.

Kromray and junior Pavol Hutchins each scored a goal in the third. Kromray also had two assists in the game.

Freshman Hunter Parker and senior Jacob Roderick each had an assist for the Warriors, who were the visiting team against the Eagles.

× Dany Greene 11 27 17 Granite City coach Dany Greene discusses his team's performance against Bethalto on Monday. The Warriors beat the Eagles 7-0 to win their fourth game in a row.