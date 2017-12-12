ICE HOCKEY: Warriors knock off Redbirds again

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

GRANITE CITY -- For the second time in 24 hours, the Granite City Warriors celebrated another victory over the Alton Redbirds.

This time, it helped them match their win total from last season.

Granite City improved to 8-3 with a 12-0 win over the Redbirds at the Granite City Ice Rink, finishing one goal shy of its season-high 13 goals against East Alton-Wood River on Nov. 28.

Alton dropped to 1-10-1 and lost its third straight game. The 12 goals allowed marked a season high for the Redbirds.

After suffering a heartbreaking, 11-10 loss to Highland on Dec. 7 that snapped their six-game winning streak, the Warriors got back on the winning track on Monday by beating the Redbirds 5-3 at East Alton Ice Arena.

On Tuesday, the Warriors stormed to a 5-0 lead after the first period. Granite City was leading 4-0 with 8:48 left in the period when Alton coach Aaron Kestler called a timeout.

The Warriors scored five more goals in the second and two in the third, making it the fourth time this season they scored in double digits. Granite City outshot Alton 35-13.

Freshman Drake Bettorf gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead with a goal with 10:28 left in the first period.

Freshmen Tyler Ryan, Mason Roehr, Cameron Kromray and Evan Veizer each scored two goals and freshman Bryce Norton and Mitchell Boyles and senior Jacob Roderick had one goal apiece. Boyles and junior Pavol Hutchins each had two assists.

Senior goaltender Grant Jackson picked up the shutout, his second of the season. He blanked Bethalto 7-0 on Nov. 27.

The Warriors return to action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against the O'Fallon Panthers at McKendree Metro Rec Plex. Granite City returns to the O'Fallon ice rink for the first time since its season opener against Freeburg/Waterloo on Nov. 6.

Last year, Granite City finished 8-10-3 in Dany Greene's first year as coach. Now, the Warriors are inching closer to their first winning season since '11-12.

The Redbirds, who were shutout for the third time this season, return to action with a road game against Collinsville at 7:30 p.m. Monday at McKendree Metro Rec Plex.

Kestler declined to be interviewed after the game.

Granite City coach Dany Greene discusses his team's 12-0 win over the Alton Redbirds on Tuesday at the Granite City Ice Rink.