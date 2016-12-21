ICE HOCKEY: Wesolowski leads Bethalto past Freeburg-Waterloo

EAST ALTON- The Bethalto Eagles skated to a 4-3 victory over the Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs Tuesday night thanks in large part to a 24 save effort by Eagles' goalie Kyle Wesolowski.

The win moves Bethalto into 2nd place in the MVCHA standings with a 9-2-2 record. Freeburg-Waterloo drops to third place at 9-3-1.

Raging Bulldogs' head coach Nick Dreyer was especially impressed with Wesolowski's play.

"Their goalie definitely stood on his head, to me he was the best player in the game, he made the difference," Dreyer said.

Wesoloski played particularly strong during a second period Freeburg power play. The Raging Bulldogs were able to sustain pressure throughout the two-minute man advantage, generating 5 shots on net and 4 good scoring chances.

With the Eagles' forward Alex Winter out for hooking with 4:44 left in the second period and the Eagles up 4-2, Waterloo moved the puck around the Eagles' zone with relative ease for the duration of the two minute power play, resulting in key chances that were all turned away by Wesolowski.

"You just have to pay attention when that is coming on," Wesolowski said. "You have to not let up the bad rebounds because (Freeburg-Waterloo) are all over the net trying to get you. You just have to direct the puck to the boards and try to cover it when you can."

The Bulldogs' best chance during that power play came from forward Jack Lugge, who ripped a shot from the slot which Wesolowski was able to knock down with his blocker.

Seconds after that save, Freeburg-Waterloo's Adam Phelps had a good deflection from the point that was swallowed up in Wesolowski's pads, and later on a third chance came as a result of a loose puck in front of an open net that Waterloo forward Scott Nanney couldn't get to because he was tied up by Bethalto defense.

In total, Waterloo outshot the Eagles 13-7 in the second period, and 27-24 overall in the game.

Bethalto head coach Derek Kahl also praised Wesoloski's play, adding that his team needed to be more disciplined. The Eagles took a total of 10 penalties, including a game misconduct in the last period to Captain Jacoby Robinson that put the Raging Bulldogs on a 5 on 3 advantage.

"Kyle played a very solid game for us in net tonight, there is no doubt about it," Kahl said. "We spent a lot of time in practice on Monday working on the penalty kill, and I'm glad we did that because it paid off tonight. We saw ourselves shorthanded more than I wanted to be."

After being down 3-0 in the first period, Waterloo started to come back in the second. Aided by the Eagles' penalties, they were able to use the man advantage to get back in the game.

The Bulldogs scored all of their goals with the man advantage.

Waterloo first got on the scoreboard in the second period with a powerplay goal by Dylan Gauch, who stuffed a rebound in close after a shot by Nicholas Mumford ricocheted off of Wesolowski's pads.

Shortly after, Mumford would have a chance to bring Waterloo within a goal, as he rung a shot off the post on a 3 on 2.

Bethalto answered back with what turned out to be the game-winning goal on a shorthanded attempt five minutes later, as Anthony Russo intercepted a bad D to D pass in his own zone and skated it the length of the ice for the goal.

"I was just waiting for the pass to come through and make the interception," Russo said after the game. "I knew if I tried to pull a move then he was going to stop me, so I just tried to shoot."

Seconds after Russo's goal, the Raging Bulldogs responded with their second power play goal to draw within two of the Eagles. This time it was Nanney, who ripped a shot low blocker from below the faceoff circle after a good cross-ice pass from Adam Phelps.

The Bulldogs would go on to add another powerplay goal by Adam Phelps, who blasted home a shot from the high circle through Wesolowski's five-hole after some more good sustained pressure on the power play.

Wesolowski ended up turning away 18 shots in the second and third periods combined.

Waterloo had a number of chances to tie the game in the third, especially after Robinson took a game misconduct penalty that put the Raging Bulldogs on a 5-3 advantage. Bethalto took a total of five penalties that period.

Coach Dreyer lamented the Bulldog's slow start, noting that the game might have been different had they had a better defensive effort in the first period.

"We've had a real bad habit of getting off to bad starts, tonight against a good team it really bit us in the butt," Dreyer said.

Bethalto jumped out to a 3-0 lead thanks to goals by Alex Winter, Nolan Kahl and Joseph Watson. Winter opened the scoring early at 11:30 by ripping a shot high glove on a screened goalie.

The score would remain 1-0 for the majority of the first period, until the final 3 minutes when Kahl scored the Eagles' second goal, picking up a big rebound at the top of the circles and skating it all the way down the ice past two defenseman in the neutral zone for a breakaway goal.

Watson followed up with a breakaway of his own after a Waterloo rush, firing a shot high over the shoulder of goalie with 2:11 left in the period. Watson went on to have another breakaway before the end of the period, but Wesolowski came up with the save to keep the score 3-0.

Dreyer mentioned that the way his defense is set up leaves them susceptible to fast-skating teams like Bethalto.

"It's kind of a gamble the way we play with our defensemen," Dreyer said, "we've got good offensive defensemen and we like them to step up in the play, but on the other side of that when you play against teams with good forwards, it comes back to bite you in the butt sometimes, they stretched us out pretty good coming out of the zone. They're a good team, we'll learn and adjust, and the next time we will be ready to play them."

Bethalto's next game is at 7:15 p.m. Dec. 26th versus Columbia at East Alton. The Raging Bulldogs will also play in East Alton at 8:45 the same night against East Alton-Wood River.