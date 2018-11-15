Icons of sportsmanship to be honored Saturday

St. Louis Sports Commission

A hall of fame lineup of class acts will be honored in St. Louis on Saturday night as the Musial Awards – presented by Maryville University – takes place at Stifel Theatre (formerly Peabody Opera House).

The national event celebrates the year’s greatest moments of sportsmanship and the biggest names in sports who embody class and character. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. A small number of tickets remain available through Ticketmaster and at MusialAwards.com.

This year’s honorees include newly inducted Baseball Hall-of-Famer Jim Thome and Loyola basketball chaplain Sister Jean (the 99-year-old nun who charmed the nation during March Madness). Thome will receive the Stan Musial Lifetime Achievement Award (the pinnacle honor at the Musial Awards and the highest award for sportsmanship) and Sister Jean will receive the Musial Award for Extraordinary Character.

Hall of Fame Shortstop Ozzie Smith will be honored for the immense impact he is having on area young people and veterans through his work with PGA REACH, the legacy program of the 100th PGA Championship. Additional honorees include Florida State softball head coach Lonni Alameda, University of Iowa basketball player Jordan Bohannon, and others recognized for extraordinary acts of sportsmanship that represent the best in sports and humanity.

The full lineup of award winners and their stories can be viewed by visiting MusialAwards.com/Honorees.

Tickets

A small number of tickets remain available for the 2018 Musial Awards through Ticketmaster. Tickets range from $10 to $35 and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com, in person at the Enterprise Center box office and all Ticketmaster ticket centers, or by phone at (800) 745-3000. On Saturday, tickets may be purchased at the Stifel Theatre box office beginning at 10 a.m.

Television special

The Musial Awards is packaged into a one-hour television special, which can be seen in St. Louis at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, on 5 On Your Side (KSDK Channel 5), St. Louis’ NBC affiliate. Additionally, the show will air on select TEGNA-owned stations throughout the country. Last year’s broadcast recently received a Mid-America Emmy Award for Sports – One Time Special. It’s the third consecutive year that the Musial Awards has been recognized in that category and is the 10th overall Emmy the show has received.

