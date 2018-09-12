Illini coach to attend Missouri Athletic Club luncheon

Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood will be in St. Louis on Monday, Sept. 24, to participate in the Missouri Athletic Club’s second annual College Basketball Tip-Off Luncheon.

Tom Ackerman of KMOX Radio will be on hand to preview the 2018-19 college basketball season with the coaches of six programs: Illinois, Missouri, Saint Louis, Southern Illinois, Missouri State and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

The luncheon will be at the Missouri Athletic Club Downtown Clubhouse at 405 Washington Ave. The event will begin with a reception and media interviews at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at 11:45 a.m. and the program at 12:15 p.m.

The price is $50, which includes lunch and parking in the MAC garage. Reservations are open to the public by registering online.

