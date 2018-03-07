In a class by itself

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Edwardsville girls basketball team poses with its fourth-place trophy on Saturday at the Class 4A state tournament at Redbird Arena in Normal. The Tigers lost to Maine West 45-41 in the third-place game. Holding the fourth-place trophy is Myriah Noodel-Haywood, who is one of six seniors on the team.

Edwardsville girls basketball coach Lori Blade broke down in tears when she talked about her outstanding senior class during a press conference following the Tigers’ 45-41 loss to Maine West in the third-place game of the Class 4A state tournament at Redbird Arena in Normal.

The group of Kate Martin, Rachel Pranger, Myriah Noodel-Haywood, Rachel Vinyard, Lauren Taplin, and Sydney Kolnsberg helped the Tigers win 122 games and lose only 5, capture 4 regional and 4 sectional championships and make 2 trips to state.

“Their record speaks for themselves, but going beyond the record, they are one of the best classes I had the opportunity to work with,” said Blade, who wrapped up her 16th season as EHS coach. “They love to compete, which I greatly appreciate, and I couldn’t be more proud of what they’ve done in their four years on and off the court.”

This winter, the senior sextet helped Edwardsville finish 30-2, capture regional and sectional championships and win a Southwestern Conference title. The Tigers won their first 30 games before losing back-to-back games to Montini and Maine West at state.

“I’m honored to go to this school and be under coach Blade and do what we did,” Pranger said.

Edwardsville also placed at state for the second straight year and for the third time in program history. The Tigers finished second last year after losing to Geneva 41-40 in the championship game. They also finished runner-up in 2012.

Next year, the Tigers hope to turn in another strong year without their six seniors. Juniors Jaylen Townsend and Morgan Hulme and sophomore Quierra Love will be among the top returning players for the ‘18-19 season.

“We’ll see how things go,” Blade said. “We are graduating six very valuable kids, and then we’ve got a junior class that’s ready to step in and get their turn. Hopefully, we’ll have some young kids come in and compete for spots and time like we do every year. Nobody is going to feel sorry for Edwardsville basketball next year.”

Edwardsville finished with its 15th straight winning season and its fourth consecutive year with 30 or more wins.

The Tigers started their season in November by winning all four games at the O’Fallon Thanksgiving Tournament. The next month, they became the first Illinois team to win the Visitation Christmas Tournament after topping Incarnate Word 61-57 in the finals.

Edwardsville won the conference title with a 14-0 record. All of the wins were by double digits.

The Tigers captured their 15th straight regional title after edging Belleville East 41-40 in the Belleville East Regional finals. Then, they knocked off Rock Island 48-44 in overtime in the Champaign Centennial Sectional championship game. EHS advanced to state for the second straight year after beating Mother McAuley 59-43 in the Illinois Wesleyan University Super-Sectional.

Out of the six seniors, Martin and Pranger were the only players who competed in varsity all four years. When they were freshmen, they helped the Tigers win 30 games.

Before joining the Tigers in their freshman seasons, Martin, Pranger, Taplin, Vinyard, and Kolnsberg helped the Edwardsville Liberty eighth-grade girls basketball team win a state title.

Martin, who was the team captain, said she’s thrilled to play for a successful high school girls basketball team all four years.

“When I was a freshman, I knew we had potential because we were playing with great players,” she said.

Martin, who plans to continue her basketball career at the University of Iowa next year, was the Tigers’ leading scorer this season at 16 points per game. She earned all-state honors from the Associated Press and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association for the second straight year.

Pranger finished with 1,805 career points, one point shy of the school record mark set by Emmonnie Henderson. She averaged 12 points per game and was also named to the AP and IBCA all-state team for the second year in a row.

Noodel-Haywood was named to the IBCA all-state team for the second straight year after averaging 10 points and 5 rebounds per game. She was a third-team selection this season after being an honorable mention last year. Noodel-Haywood has been a prime performer for EHS the last 2 seasons after playing her freshman and sophomore campaigns at Belleville East.

Vinyard, Taplin and Kolnsberg played off the bench for most of the season.

Love and Townsend formed a solid backcourt for the Tigers, combining for 487 points and 110 assists.

Hulme was a spark plug off the bench, playing all 32 games and finishing with 57 points and 89 rebounds.

