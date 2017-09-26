Inaugural Fighting Illini Hall of Fame class to be inducted

CHAMPAIGN — The inaugural class of the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame will be honored during several events the weekend of Sept. 29-30.

Football Friday

Fighting Illini Football opens up the Big Ten season against Nebraska under the lights of Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29. The conference matchup will serve to kick off the Hall of Fame weekend activities, with several special promotions. Fans are encouraged to come early, be loud, and wear orange for the Hail to the Orange Night.

Several members in the inaugural class will be recognized on the field during the game, including Illini legends such as Dick Butkus, Dee Brown, Mannie Jackson, and more.

Illinois football legend and member of the inaugural Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame class, Dick Butkus, will be outside of the Gameday Spirit store in Grange Grove to sign autographs from 3-4 p.m. for fans who purchase the new Butkus-branded Fighting Illini shirts, manufactured by Original Retro Brand.

Hall of Fame giveaway items include:

The first of three Illinois Football collectible pint glasses will be given out to the first 5,000 fans through the gates, featuring the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame logo in recognition of the 28-member inaugural class, as well as the many remarkable Fighting Illini icons who will be named in future classes.

A distinctive Hall of Fame poster will also be given out to the first 5,000 fans at the game on Friday night.

Live music in Grange Grove will start at 5 p.m. (after the Marching Illini drumline performance and Fighting Illini Walk), including Chicago-based electronic music duo Louis the Child in the north end and local sensation Feudin’ Hillbillys in the south end.

To catch all the action surrounding the Friday night game, fans can purchase the Nebraska Four Pack to secure four seats for $69 or single-game tickets starting at $35 per seat.

Induction ceremony

The Division of Intercollegiate Athletics will induct members of the Inaugural Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame class of 2017 during a public ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at State Farm Center.

All fans are invited to attend the free ceremony, which will be emceed by UI alumnus Ryan Baker of CBS Channel 2 in Chicago. Fans are encouraged to claim complimentary tickets in advance by reserving print-at-home tickets at FightingIllini.com. The first 500 fans who present print-at-home tickets at the ceremony will receive a free Hall of Fame picture frame. There will also be Hall of Fame posters handed out to those in attendance while supplies last for fans who weren’t able to get them at the game on Friday night.

Fans will have the opportunity to join inductees and family members on the State Farm Center floor at the conclusion of the ceremony for an Inductee Meet & Greet.

Prior to the induction ceremony, fans are invited to join author Mike Pearson in the State Farm Center Legacy Club as he chronicles the history of Illinois athletics since 1883 from his new book, “Illini Legends, Lists, and Lore.” Pearson will speak from 10:30 a.m. to noon, followed by a book signing and light refreshments. Fans can enjoy free parking in the southwest and northwest lots of State Farm Center, then enter from the main west entrance of the building.

2017 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Class

Nick Anderson, Basketball (1988-89)

Lou Boudreau, Baseball and Basketball (1937-38)

Dee Brown, Basketball (2003-06)

Tonja Buford-Bailey, Track and Field (1990-93)

Dick Butkus, Football (1962-64)

Jerry Colangelo, Basketball and Contributor to Sport (1960-62)

Dwight “Dike” Eddleman, Football, Track, and Basketball (1943, 1947-49)

Perdita Felicien, Track and Field (2000-03)

Harry Gill, Track Coach (1904-29, 31-33)

Harold “Red” Grange, Football (1923-25)

Abie Grossfeld, Gymnastics (1957-60)

George Halas, Football, Basketball, Baseball, and Contributor to Sport (1916-18)

George Huff, Football, Football Coach, Baseball Coach, and Athletics Director (1901-36)

Mannie Jackson, Basketball and Contributor to Sport (1958-60)

Karol Kahrs, Coach and Athletics Administration (1966-2000)

Nancy Thies Marshall, Gymnastics (1976-77)

Herb McKenley, Track and Field (1946-47)

Allie Morrison, Wrestling (1927-29)

Harold Osborn, Track and Field (1920-22)

Andy Phillip, Basketball and Baseball (1942-43, 47)

Renee Heiken Slone, Golf (1990-93)

Steve Stricker, Golf (1986-89)

Mary Eggers Tendler, Volleyball (1985-88)

Craig Tiley, Tennis Coach (1992-2005)

Craig Virgin, Cross Country (1973-77)

Deron Williams, Basketball (2003-05)

Claude “Buddy” Young, Football and Track & Field (1944, 46)

Robert Zuppke, Football Coach (1913-41)

For more information regarding the ceremony and the 2017 Hall of Fame class, visit fightingillini.com/halloffame.

