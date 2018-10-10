Inaugural Midwest RipFest coming to Gateway

Gateway Motorsports Park

The inaugural Midwest RipFest will take place Saturday, Oct. 27, at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison. This motorsports-and-music event will feature drifting, motorcycle stunt riders, a car show, electronic dance music DJs, and bands.

More than 60 top-tier drift drivers and hundreds of stunt riders are expected to participate in this all-day event. The car show has more than 50 pre-entries.

Gates will open at 11 a.m. Cars and motorcycles will run from noon to 10 p.m. and the music stage will run from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are $30 in advance; $35 beginning Oct. 15; and $40 at the gate on the day of the show.

DJs scheduled to perform include masi (from Los Angeles), jwin (St. Louis and Los Angeles), jko (St. Louis and Los Angeles), 2k (Arizona), Jordan Baumstark (Kansas City), Altituned (Kansas City) and headliner 2FAC3D (Chicago).

For tickets and additional information, visit #MidwestRipFest on Facebook.

For more information on Gateway Motorsports Park, call (618) 215-8888 or visit the website.

