International incubator

Thinking of the best boys’ soccer, girls’ volleyball or track athletes in the area, schools like Collinsville, Edwardsville or East St. Louis easily come to mind.

No one would probably guess that any of these elite athletes are from a small, relatively unknown school in Granite City called Gateway Legacy Christian Academy. In operation for less than 10 years, Gateway Legacy Christian Academy is a tiny private school off Illinois 3 in Granite City that recruits top-level athletes from around the world and showcases them in tournaments throughout the United States for the purpose of getting recruited by U.S. universities.

Melissa Morrison, the school headmaster, said the school’s mission is to work closely with students to ensure they receive comprehensive guidance in identifying, communicating with, and applying to the colleges and universities where they will continue their academic and athletic pursuits.

“We have basketball, volleyball and soccer and most of these kids are here from other countries to sharpen their English skills, but we have American students too, kids from Detroit, Seattle, Chicago who really want to hone in on their athletics,” Morrison said. “So we at the school allow things to go a little differently. We let our kids get up in the morning and train at 7, they train from 7 to 9:30 a.m. That counts as their physical education class. So we use their sport as their passion to kind of spur them on. Right now, we have about 10 of our guys with offers from colleges around the country.”

One of those student athletes who received a scholarship recently is Gian-Luca Schunke from South Africa, who started studying at Gateway three years ago. Schunke, along with teammates Joao Gabriel Andrade and Matheus Souza-Tonon of Brazil, recently took a trip to a Division II school in Florida in search of scholarships.

“We went in February and we got offered a full scholarship from Palm Beach Atlantic University in Florida, Division II,” Schunke said. “We went there and trained with the team, got a tour around the facility and then when we got back here a week after, we got a call from the head coach, they offered all of us a full ride to PBAU.”

Schunke said one of the advantages of coming to an institute like Gateway is the fact that U.S. soccer is trying to grow. This creates opportunities for serious soccer players from around the world, where soccer opportunities are not so readily available.

“It’s completely different; in America you can tell they want soccer to grow very high, and in South Africa it is much harder to get into professional leagues,” Schunke said. “Here, I can’t even count how many universities are even in the U.S.A., and the more opportunities the better, and every single time we come for a tournament, (college coaches) are always happy about seeing Gateway. As soon as someone says Gateway, the coaches show up at the field watching us play. And we have a different style of competition than other teams and that is what we like about each other; we are one big family and we love it here.”

While the soccer team is certainly the biggest jewel in the school’s crown, the basketball, volleyball and track programs are also impressive.

Jude Christine, the only track runner at the school, is from Martinique, a Caribbean island in the Lesser Antilles. It’s an overseas region of France with a distinctive blend of French and West Indian influence.

According to his coach, Christine is the top runner in Illinois. He has won indoor junior championships in the 400-meter dash in his home country and in Europe. Dave Redden, a Roxana native and former athletics director at Metro East Lutheran High School, trains with Jude several times throughout the week.

“I coach him, I get paid to be an individual coach, and we use facilities at Principia College, Granite City High School and we use a college regimen rather than a high school regimen; we work hard and he does really well,” Redden said. “Jude is probably the top runner in the state of Illinois right now and nobody even knows who he is.”

Gateway Legacy’s mission is not well-known in the area, however. They are much more concerned with getting the attention of college scouts. Their website states that their mission is “to provide individualized service and support to student-athletes who have the desire to play athletics at the collegiate level.”

Soccer coach Marcos Silva explained this philosophy further.

“We are a prep academy. We prepare international players to go to college. We have players from Brazil, South Africa, and Martinique in the Caribbean,” Silva said. “We work with agencies and we look for quality players to come and join us. Our kids are high school age, but we don’t play high school teams — being modest and everything — we are too good to play high school; it is not worth it for us. We are a prep school and we are trying to take them to the next level. So we go to tournaments, we go to showcases. We just came back from a K.C. showcase and we have about 15 coaches looking at our players.”

Silva explained that the student-athletes who come to Gateway are typically brought in through talent agencies, although individuals can apply by sending in resumés and videos of them in action.

“We work with different agencies from different countries, and they send players to us,” he said. “They send us videos and we analyze the videos, me and the other coaches, and we see the level they are at and we see if they can be a difference for us, or even some players that are not at a high level yet, we bring them in to work with them and get them ready to go to the college level. We also receive emails from individual players.”

On top of getting exposure to scouts, another benefit of Gateway is that it provides their students with an education as well. Most of these other countries don’t have college athletics, so the kids have to choose between getting an education and honing their athletic ability.

“In Brazil you can’t have education and soccer, but here we can combine soccer and education and go to the next level,” Gateway soccer player Joao-Gabriel Andrade said.

Gateway Legacy Christian Academy has a kindergarten-to-eighth-grade facility at 97 Oaklawn Drive in Glen Carbon and the high school at 544 Niedringhaus Ave.

