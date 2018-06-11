Invasion of the mods

photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp

Photos by Jeff Helmkamp

The cars and stars of the Premier Street Car Association and the Midwest Pro Mod Series invaded Gateway Motorsports Park over Memorial Day weekend to put on the third annual Heads Up Hootenanny. The weekend’s biggest winners were Ron Muenks of Stafford, Mo., in Midwest Pro Mod and Daniel Pharris of Sikeston, Mo., in Radial Vs. World, both collecting $10,000. With lightning and thunderstorms threatening, Muenks wheeled his 1968 nitrous-aided Camaro to a win over fellow Missourian Jim Sackavich, both nitrous Camaros. In Radial Vs. World, Daniel Pharris piloted his 2014 twin-turbo Corvette past Mark Micke of Columbia, Mo.

Other winners include:

Paul Gargus of Remind, Ala., in Limited Drag Radial

Jimmy Plimptyon of Franksville, Wis., in X275

Preston Tanner of Rensselar, Ind., in MX235

Frankie Radake of St. Louis in 6.0 Index and Mike Eggleston of Highland in 7.0 Index

Kenzie Wells of Oklahoma City in Junior Dragster ages 6-12 and C-Jay Kilkenny of West Plains, Mo., in Junior Dragster ages 13 and up

Jason Phillips of Granite City in Box Super Pro and Gary Hellman of Shipman in No Box Super Pro

Byron Kinne of Canton, Ill., in All Ford Bracket and James Thurston of Wentzville, Mo., in All-Mustang Bracket

Anthony Plude of Honor Glen, Ill., in Midwest Top Sportsman

