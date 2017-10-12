It is unanimous, Gateway is a hit

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Antron Brown, three-time champion and driver of the Matco Tools Top Fuel dragster, waves to a cheering crowd at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison during the AAA Insurance Midwest Nationals, which played out from Sept. 29 - Oct. 1.

Six years ago, Gateway International Raceway, formerly owned by Dover Motorsports, closed the doors on the Madison racing facility. Fast-forward a year when St. Louis businessman Curtis Francois purchased the track and grounds and another five years later history has been made.

The summer of 2017 has been very good for Gateway Motorsports Park, with superb weather and large crowds attending its three marquee events.

The good fortunes began with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race held in June, the crowd was the largest since Francois purchased the track. A Saturday night in late August marked the return of the Verizon Indy Car Series and again the crowds were record size. Finally, the first Saturday in October GMP announce the NHRA Midwest Nationals had sold out of all reserved seating. Records were set both on the track and in the grandstands.

Clay Millican, driver of the Great Clips Top Fueller broke the national E.T. record when in second round of qualifying, he recorded a 3.631 second time, besting the old record just set in August of this year by .009 seconds.

“That run is 100 percent David Grubnic doing his thing,” Millican said. “He is the baddest dude out here right now I don’t think anyone can argue that…we just set the national record. We just went .812 to the 60 foot and we went 2.05 to the 330 foot, which I’m pretty sure that is the quickest ever to the 330. If we catch a track as good as this and weather cooler than this that car will go quicker.”

Robert Hight, driver of the AAA of Southern California Funny Car, broke both ends of the track records when he went 338.60 mph in just 3.830 seconds in qualifying. Hight was not surprised the Gateway surface could handle those caliber of numbers.

Before the event Hight was quoted saying “Can’t wait to get to St. Louis. That’s a place you could see 340 mph. It’s a great racing surface and I love the fans there.”

By breaking both track records for funny car, he did not disappoint.

Running at night time Friday really added to the fan excitement and drama to the record breaking event, a fact that was not a surprise to Gateway’s Executive Vice President and General Manager Chris Blair.

Ron Capps, driver of the Napa Auto Parts Funny Car, was right on Hight’s heals all throughout qualifying recording a best E.T. of 3.849 seconds. Capps wound up earning the event win, his 58th career win and fourth win at Gateway. GMP means a lot to Capps both because of its proximity to Indianapolis and because of the success his teams have had over the years.

“That race at Gateway, Chris Blair and his crew do a great job every year and it’s always a pivotal race in the countdown,” Capps said. “That track will hold almost anything thrown at it with good conditions. I’m excited about going there.”

The proximity of Gateway to Indianapolis compared to most other tracks on the circuit is one thing Capps finds exciting.

“I love the race because it’s somewhat of a home race for a lot of the race teams,” says Capps. “It’s not too far from Indy so the crew guys get to bring their wives and kids. I don’t think we get enough of those kind of races.”

One more track record fell when Doug Kalitta, driver of the Mac Tools Top Fuel dragster, ran 331.85 mph topping the old mark of 329.99 mph set by Dave Connolly in 2015.

It’s the perfect Friday night out,” said Blair. “The header flames are back at the AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals. It’s the ultimate thrill show.”

Other winners on the weekend included L.E. Tonglett in Pro Stock Motorcycle and Greg Anderson in Pro Stock car and Troy Coughlin in Pro Modified.

Moving the NHRA at Gateway date from the last weekend in September to the first weekend in October, at least for the first year, proved to be a record breaking move.