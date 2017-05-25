Italian soccer club coming to Metro East

This summer the Metro East will play host to a camp conducted by a professional European soccer team with a long and storied tradition.

Juventus FC camp will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 5-9 at Wood River Soccer and Skate Park, 2551 Rock Hill Road in Wood River. The camps are for male and female soccer players ages 5 to 17.

A storied pro franchise, Juventus FC was founded in 1897, almost 120 years ago, as Sport-Club Juventus. It is the most successful club in Italian soccer history and one of the most-awarded globally. Overall, they have won 61 official titles on the national and international stage, more than any other Italian club. They’ve won 32 official league titles, 11 Coppa Italia titles, 7 Supercoppa Italiana titles, and, with 11 titles in confederation and inter-confederation competitions (2 Intercontinental Cups, 2 European Champion Clubs’ Cup/UEFA Champions League, 1 European Cup Winners Cup, three UEFA Cups, 2 UEFA Super Cups and 1 UEFA Intertoto Cup).

Juventus was ranked Italy’s best club and second in Europe for the 20th century. The club is the first in soccer history — and remains the only one at present — to have won all possible official continental competitions and the world title.

Jose Delgado, owner of the Field Sports Complex and the FC Adrenaline semi-pro soccer team in Pontoon Beach, spearheaded the effort to bring Juventus to the Metro East.

“A lot of work between The Field Sports Complex and a private company,” Delgado said on the process of bringing the team to the area. “We both were ensuring the possibility of bringing this quality of training to the soccer community, which deserves first world quality to achieve a real development; that’s why we are working hard on bringing this international team.”

Already, soccer players from all over the St. Louis area and surrounding communities have expressed an interest in participating in the clinic. The Field Sports Complex staff, volunteers and some Adrenaline FC players will assist in running the clinic.

“We are the only soccer facility in the metro area bringing an international soccer club to train players,” Delgado said. “This gives us a great opportunity to show the quality of our services and connections with the international soccer community.”

Recreational and select soccer players and coaches as well as high school soccer players will be exposed to new training methods.

“The Juventus camp offers the players a chance to enjoy a unique experience of training using Juventus FC methods,” Delgado said. “The training sessions have been designed to improve the technical and tactical skills of the players. Each camp is conducted by coaches from Juventus FC Academy in Italy. The training schedule is adapted according to the age and skills of each boy and girl and includes technical and tactical exercises, individual and group tasks, soccer matches and a specific program for goalkeepers. Attention is also paid to the physical side of soccer, including running with and without the ball, passing, shooting with accuracy, teamwork, phases of play, tactics and strategies.”

Granite City High School athletics director John Moad sees positives in having a camp of this caliber in the area.

“This gives local kids easy access to a good camp,” Moad said. “Anytime we have something like this it’s positive. We’re always looking for opportunities to develop young athletes.”

