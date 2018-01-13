Jack of all trades

Joe Parmentier was ecstatic after his East Alton-Wood River girls basketball team pulled off a 39-32 road win over its crosstown rival Roxana Shells on Jan. 3.

It marked the first time since Jan. 11, 2010, the Oilers beat the Shells. EA-WR also snapped a 17-game losing streak to Roxana.

“Tonight was a big win for us,” Parmentier said. “We could have folded and we didn’t. We hung in there until the end and we won the ballgame.”

Now, Parmentier is looking to help the Oilers get back on the winning track in his second stint as the school’s girls basketball coach. EA-WR entered this week with a 6-10 record and has tripled its win total of two from last season.

The Oilers haven’t had a winning season since 2004-05.

“It’s a process for us,” Parmentier said. “They really weren’t taught very well in junior high, and now we’re trying to learn how to win. So it’s like starting over again.”

Parmentier was hired to replace Emily Van Natta as the Oilers’ girls basketball coach in April. This winter, he’s heading a team that has five juniors, seven sophomores and three freshmen. There are no seniors on the squad.

“I got a lot of time to spend with working on stuff and basically when these kids were in fourth, fifth and sixth grade, I had a youth program with them,” Parmentier said. “So when the job opened up, I really wanted it.”

Parmentier, who retired as a teacher at EA-WR two years ago, coached the Oilers’ girls basketball team for one season in 2009-2010. That season, the Oilers beat the Shells twice.

Parmentier also coached boys basketball, football and boys tennis at EA-WR.

“I’ve been around the block a few times,” Parmentier said.

He headed the boys basketball program from 1995-2002 and 2003-2006. During his tenure, the Oilers won two regional championships. He was the head football coach in 2010 and 2013-2014.

Returning as the Oilers’ girls basketball coach gave Parmentier an opportunity to coach his daughter, Taylor.

“I wanted to coach my daughter,” he said. “I was coached by my father and I wanted my daughter to have a chance to play for me. Being retired, I don’t have very many hobbies, so this is a great time and it’s such a great group of girls and I love being around them.”

Taylor, who scored a key bucket in the fourth quarter against Roxana, said she was surprised when her father decided to return to coaching.

“I was kind of shocked that he got back into it,” the sophomore said. “I thought he put it away when he retired, but he’s back.”

Sophomores LeighAnn Nottke, Kayla Brantley, Kate Baskin and Aubrey Robinson and juniors Caitlyn LeMond, Fiona Hamiti, Sydney Slayden and Krizza Domingo are among the returning players from last year’s team that finished 2-25.

Freshman Jayden Ulrich, who won an Illinois Elementary School Association state title in the shot put last year while she was an eighth-grader at East Alton Middle School, has provided a big spark off the bench for the Oilers this winter. She scored seven points in the win over Roxana.

Brantley, the Oilers’ leading scorer at 10 points per game, said Parmentier has been a big help to the team after two months.

“It’s so much better,” she said. “He’s a good coach. He’s a good guy to be around. He jokes, but when we practice, he’s very serious and he wants us to try hard and push ourselves and he’s a straightforward coach. If you’re not going to try, then you’re not playing. I think everybody’s trying hard; I think we’re doing good.”

The Oilers began their season with a consolation championship at the Dupo Cat Classic. After starting their season Nov. 13 with a loss to Marissa in the first round, they bounced back to beat Valmeyer and Madison in the consolation bracket.

EA-WR also had wins over Dupo and South Fork.

With the win over the Shells, the Oilers snapped a five-game losing streak and avenged the 40-32 loss to Roxana in the consolation championship game of the Gibault Candy Cane Classic at Waterloo in December.

Parmentier said the win over Roxana has given his team a boost of confidence for the rest of the season.

“I really think it’s going to bring a lot more energy,” he said.

