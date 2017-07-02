Jackson tops Bears in Firecracker Tournament

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – The Metro East Bears wrapped up pool play with a 3-1 record at the Firecracker Tournament after dropping to Jackson (Mo.) Post 158 3-1 on Sunday at Longacre Park.

Now, the Bears are hoping to play another day in the 15-team tournament. Since they didn't win their pool, the Post 199/126 squad will likely get a wild card spot. If that happens, the team will play in the tournament semifinals at 1 p.m. Monday at Whitey Herzog Field in Belleville.

The Bears started tournament play on Saturday with wins over Aviston and the Belleville Junior American Legion team. They had a 6-1 victory over Ballwin on Sunday morning.

Had the Bears beaten Jackson on Sunday night, they would have won their pool and clinched an automatic berth in the tournament semifinals.

“I think they did a good job,” Bears manager Ken Schaake said. “They represented themselves well.”

Metro East dropped to 26-6 with Sunday's loss to Jackson. The Bears had their 10-game winning streak snapped.

“You win some, you lose some,” Metro East center fielder Blake Vandiver said. “We have to come back and hopefully have a chance of winning a tournament championship out here.”

Storm Coffman suffered the loss on the mound for the Bears. The right hander went the distance, giving up three runs on seven hits, striking out four and having no walks. He gave up all of his runs in the top of the fourth.

Coffman got off to a strong start, retiring the first six batters before giving up a single to catcher Carson Barnes in the third.

“He was throwing well all game long,” Schaake said. “He was making good pitches and they were hitting good pitches. If they were mistakes, they would have been driving them into the gap. They were going with the ball the opposite way and that's what a good hitting team does. In that one inning, they did that. Other than that, he was in control. He made the pitches when he had to.”

Jackson pitcher Colten Weber struck out 12 and walked three batters in his complete-game victory. He retired the last eight batters and struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh. He's planning to continue his baseball career at Dallas Baptist University next year.

“He had pretty good control and he was getting some calls behind the plate,” Schaake said. “I'm not using that as an excuse, but he was around the plate all night long. When we did hit the ball, they made some good plays on us.”

Metro East scored its lone run in the bottom of the first, when Vandiver scored on a passed ball with two outs. Vandiver, playing his first year with the Bears, doubled and reached third on a Jackson fielding error.

The Bears had a chance to add more runs in the bottom of the third, when they had the bases loaded and two outs. But catcher Steven Pattan grounded out to first baseman Wyatt Ladue.

Ladue's putout gave Jackson some momentum in the fourth. Post 158 started the inning with four straight singles.

Jackson tied the game at 1-1 on an RBI single by Braden Dobbs, took a 2-1 lead after Tyler Martin – who led off the inning with a single – scored on a fielder's choice and increased its lead to 3-1 on an RBI single by Tyler Knight.

Jackson had five of its seven hits in the fourth inning.

“They put the ball in play,” Schaake said. “They swung the ball all night long.”

Kade Burns and Aaron Jackson each had a single for the Bears.