Jordan Klope Memorial Sporting Clays and Trap Shoot set for March 11

The fifth annual Jordan Klope Memorial Sporting Clays and Trap Shoot is set for March 11 to support the Youth Shooting Sports program of the Alton-Wood River Sportsmen’s Club in Godfrey.

Sporting clays will be begin at 9 a.m. at Otter Creek Hunt Club, 19201 Hunting Club Rd. in Jersey County, with the last group shooting at 1 p.m. Cost is $50, which includes a memorial T-shirt and lunch at the Alton-Wood River Sportsmen's Club. Prizes will be awarded in the 16 and under class and the adult class.

From 1-3:30 p.m. 100 rounds of trap will be shot at the Alton-Wood River Sportsmen's Club, 3109 Godfrey Rd. in Godfrey. Cost will be $40, and includes targets, the memorial T-shirt and lunch. Prizes also will be awarded in the 16 and under class and adult class.

Shooters will provide their own shells in both events, said Dave Phillips, youth team coach.

The shoot is memory of Jordan Klope, who was a member of the team, and lost his life in a traffic accident in December, 2012. Klope was 15 at the time of his death.

Additional information is available from Phillips at 618 407-2616 or at duckpro@frontiernet.net.