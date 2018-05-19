Keep pushin’ on

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Roxana senior Hannah Rexford poses at RHS in her Illinois Esprit uniform. After a pair of ACL surgeries erased her junior and senior seasons with the Shells, Rexford will get one more chance to play softball at Lewis and Clark Community College. [photo by Bill Roseberry]

Hannah Rexford entered her Roxana Shells softball career with plenty of promise in 2015.

A freshman pitcher, Rexford immediately became the ace for the Shells and the table setter for the top of the batting order. She helped Roxana finish 17-17. The future was bright.

That turned out to be the only full season Rexford played with the Shells.

A broken tailbone caused her to miss four weeks as a sophomore, then a torn left ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) during her junior basketball season erased her junior year completely. She underwent surgery on Jan. 10, 2017, was released on Sept. 29 to resume game activity with her select team — Illinois Esprit — and tore the same ACL, along with the meniscus, while batting in her first game back on Sept. 30. She underwent a second surgery on Oct. 18.

Her prep career was finished.

“I was shocked more than anything,” she said of the second tear. “I was upset later, but then I was like, ‘I can’t believe this is happening again.’”

It was a blow to Roxana, who saw senior Phoebe Booher and junior Abi Stahlhut combine for 21 home runs and 93 RBIs during the 2018 regular season.

What could the Shells have accomplished with Rexford’s bat as a catalyst at the top of the order and her consistency in the circle?

“You can always play the what-if game, what you hoped it could have been, but we try to put in an environment where it’s next player up,” Shells head coach Mike Arbuthnot said. “I’ve had four players out for about two and a half weeks with knee injuries. We’ve had people step up.

“With Hannah, you just feel so sorry for the young lady because she spent so much time and effort playing on select teams trying to develop her skills. She did things the right way.”

Enter Ronda Roberts, head softball coach at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey. Roberts watched Rexford as a sophomore and liked what she saw. She decided to give Rexford another shot, signing her to play for the Trailblazers next year.

With just a year and a half of prep softball and a solid youth select career, Rexford will get an opportunity to shine in college. She’ll be rehabbing until the fall season begins at LCCC.

“I’m excited to have her here,” Roberts said. “She’s a great kid. It’s unfortunate that this has happened to her.”

Rexford added, “I’m super excited to be able to play again because I want to end softball on my own terms and not my injury’s terms. I’m a little nervous about hitting and don’t know if I’ll do that this fall, but I’m excited to start pitching again.

“I like the (LCCC) campus, a lot of my friends are there and I really like Ronda.”

A positive mindset and solid support group helped Rexford through the process. She remained focus on her recovery and gave lots of credit to select pitching coach Darrel Gaudio and older sister Elizabeth.

“A lot of the people around me have helped,” Rexford said. “If I didn’t have them, I think I would have been completely defeated … Everything (Gaudio) says I take it to heart because he’s been my pitching coach for 10 years. He’s my inspiration.”

Roberts admitted positive attitude contributed to her decision to extend the opportunity for Rexford.

“The healing process has a lot to do with your frame of mind and Hannah has been rearing to go for quite a while now,” Roberts said. “She misses it and that just shows her passion and desire and competitiveness for the sport.”

Rexford’s career stats at Roxana

BATTING

.470 BA (79-for-168) R-60 2B-10 3B-7 RBI-28 SB-66

PITCHING

W-L 20-18 GP-44 GS-39 CG-29 IP-248 SV-2 1.78 ERA BB-46 K-286

A Shell to the core

“Some of the games I’ve gone to I’ve just wished I was out there because it could be different. The CM games we lost and pitching could have been a big aspect of those games. Going to them and watching Abi (Stahlhut), Phoebe (Booher) and Olivia (Stangler) do so well, I just get so proud. I’m excited to see where Abi goes; she’s a sweetheart.”

“My freshman and sophomore years I led off and I could have potentially gotten on base for them. I got on base a lot those years, so it would have helped because I would have been on base when they hit all their home runs.”

