Kick Off Classic championship

The Bluff City Elite — Evola 14U fast-pitch softball team took first place in the Kick Off Classic Tournament from March 17-18 at Musgrave Park in Olney, Ill. Bluff City Elite posted a 4-0-1 record over the weekend, going undefeated in bracket play. They defeated the Southern Indiana Bombers by a score of 9-2 in the championship game. Pitcher Lauren Lenihan took the win for BC Elite, allowing four hits, walking one and striking out five. Pictured are (front row, from left) Chloe Segarra, Madelyn Brueckner, Carli Foersterling, Katie Peterson, Audrey Evola, (back row, from left) Jaiden Ellis, Lauren Lenihan, Tracy Scroggins, Kylie Angel, Jillian Nelson, and Olivia Goodman. The team is coached by Amanda Evola and Eric Foersterling.

