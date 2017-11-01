Kickin’ it in Memphis

Edwardsville High grad Riley Patterson is enjoying a great start to his collegiate football career.

Patterson is a freshman at the University of Memphis (7-1), the No. 22 ranked team in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll and the No. 21 team in the latest Coaches Poll. He’s the Tigers’ starting kicker and getting plenty of work.

Patterson is 4-of-6 on field goals with a long kick of 42 yards against Navy on Oct. 14, while making 30-of-31 extra points. He was 8-of-8 on PATs (point-after attempts) during a 56-26 win over Tulane on Friday.

Patterson’s personal success combined with Memphis’ success as a team are making for a fun start to college for the former EHS kicker.

“It’s been awesome,” Patterson said. “Being a top 25 school wasn’t the main reason I wanted to come here, but everybody noticing the team doing as well as we’re doing and the hard work, it’s nice being ranked so high and getting credit where it’s due.”

He burst on the scene last season by being rated the fourth-best kicker in the 2017 class by Kohl’s Kicking and Punting. He was 6-of-9 on field goals for Edwardsville and went 43-of-49 on PATs. He highlighted his season by booting the game-winning 27-yard field goal in overtime during a 23-20 win over Oak Park-River Forest to open the Class 8A playoffs at home in ‘16.

He chose Memphis for school because of its commitment to special teams. The Tigers have produced New England Patriots’ kicker Stephen Gostkowski and now Philadelphia Eagles’ rookie kicker Jake Elliott.

“I came here because of how much they appreciate and how much they are interested in special teams and how much they care about it here,” Patterson said. “Obviously that’s important to me and having that emphasis on it is a really big deal to me. They’ve been doing a good job with that and all the fans really do appreciate the kicker, the punter, the long snapper and the holder doing their jobs and it’s nice to be appreciated for your hard work.”

Patterson has built a relationship with Elliott, which has assisted in his ascension as a college kicker, and he truly appreciates that bond.

“I’ve been talking to Jake for a while now through texts and when I was being recruited,” Patterson said. “He actually came down one day when I was being recruited and we kicked and a lot of the stuff he said I kept thinking about and I was getting other people’s opinions too about what I need to improve on. He was exactly right on what I needed to do and that’s what I’ve been working on and it’s really helped me a lot.

“I’m really blessed to have a guy like him and he’s been awesome about it all. I’m really grateful that he’s been able to critique me and help pave the way for me to be a successful kicker here. He gives me goals to shoot for.”

Playing in front of giant crowds and kicking in some high-pressure games has been a huge bonus. Memphis has a pair of wins over ranked teams in ‘17, a 48-45 win over UCLA on Sept. 16 and a 30-27 victory over Navy on Oct. 14.

Patterson was 3-for-4 on field goals vs. Navy and 2-for-3 on extra points against UCLA. He missed his first attempt against Navy, and that’s where the work of a kicker really comes in. Kickers have to have short memories to be successful, and Patterson is working on that.

“During the first field goal (vs. Navy) I missed it and really I was just praying on the sidelines I got another opportunity to redeem myself,” he said. “Luckily I was able to and I went ahead and put three more through and those were big points for our team in the win.

“(The mental game) is so important. Your season can go one way, or it can go the other just like that in a big game like the one with Navy. For me, I hope it’s going in the right direction and I feel like it is. During fall camp and all the game-winning field goals we try at the end of practice, these coaches and the rest of these guys have really prepared me. It paid off obviously and I’m glad they stressed it. Fall camp wasn’t easy; it’s very mentally challenging having to do that every day and under some of the conditions. It’s a pressure situation and if you miss a kick you have to come back and if you have to kick the game-winning field goal, you’ve got to do that.

“What helps is wanting it, being on the sideline and wanting it so bad and getting a chance to redeem yourself. Hopefully I can keep doing that.”

And he’s not just doing it for Memphis: he wants to succeed for his hometown of Edwardsville. He enjoyed a 44-31 win over the visiting Southern Illinois University Carbondale Salukis on Sept. 23. He got to play against EHS grad Craig James and see his friend Garrett Burns, an equipment manager. Lucas Davis and Tate Rujawitz are also on the Salukis but redshirting this season.

To be a former Tiger having football success and being listed in the same breath as guys like James, Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa, Kansas State’s Nick Kaltmayer and Drake’s Zac Rujawitz and seeing Vincent Valentine with the New England Patriots – all that is special for Patterson.

“I love Edwardsville,” Patterson said. “I was born and raised there and I just love everything about the town and the high school, the guys that grew up with me and just the town itself. I have a lot of pride for where I come from and so do the rest of those guys. It’s really an honor to be listed with the rest of those guys because they work their butts off so hard to get to where they’re at and I like to think I do too. There are also a lot of guys in high school that work their butts off and weren’t lucky enough, or didn’t have the best game the day the scout was there. It’s nice to be here at that elite level of Division I football, but there are also a lot of other guys that played in high school and did a great job and either didn’t want to, or didn’t get an opportunity to go to the next level. I’m just so blessed for this opportunity and I love representing the city of Edwardsville.”

