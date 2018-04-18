Kicking off to college

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Theo Tate Edwardsville senior Devin Parker signs a letter of intent to play football for the University of Louisiana-Monroe on April 12. Joining him at the signing are (front row, from left) his parents, Shawn and Shaun, his brother Hudson, (back row) his sister Presley, Edwardsville head football coach Matt Martin, and brothers Drake and Chase. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Edwardsville’s Devin Parker kicks Nov. 4 during a road Class 8A playoff game at Palatine. The senior placekicker will continue his career at the University of Louisiana at Monroe next season at the Division I level. Parker continues a streak of every kicker going playing in college under Matt Martin’s tenure as head coach at EHS. Prev Next

Devin Parker’s senior season as kicker for the Edwardsville football team was a memorable one, finishing with 6 field goals and 65 extra points, earning all-Southwestern Conference honors and helping the Tigers reach the state playoffs for the seventh straight year.

The strong season helped him sign a letter of intent to play football for the University of Louisiana at Monroe on April 12.

“Devin is walking on,” Edwardsville coach Matt Martin said. “They’re going to give him an opportunity to compete. Not a lot of schools offer full-ride scholarships for kickers. But what a wonderful opportunity for him. I think he’ll do very well, just like he did in his career here.”

Parker will join a ULM team that finished 4-8 last year.

“The opportunity to come in and start in my freshman year was something I liked,” the senior said. “I had other offers that I thought were good and I would get some money from them. I fell in love with Louisiana-Monroe now that I have a great chance to come in and start.”

Parker replaced Riley Patterson, who is now kicking at the University of Memphis, as the EHS kicker last fall. Every kicker since Martin took over the Edwardsville program in 2011 has played football in college.

“I think often special teams are overlooked and you look for weaknesses and if (other teams) aren’t going to put the time in (on special teams) that can be our advantage,” Martin said. “I think there have been games where we’ve struggled on offense and defense, but special teams have changed the momentum of the game. It’s a way to steal possessions, score and gain field position.”

The biggest highlight of Parker’s senior season was kicking a 31-yard field goal in the final minute in the Tigers’ 38-35 road win over Palatine in the second round of the Class 8A state playoffs. Edwardsville finished 9-4 after starting off 0-3.

“We made a great run into the playoffs,” Parker said. “It’s something I always wanted to do. Getting the game-winning kick was always a dream for me.”

Parker credits Patterson for his outstanding senior season.

“Through middle school, we kicked a lot together, but once we got to high school, we formed a friendship and we’re always together,” Parker said. “He was like a trainer, helping me out my freshman year. From that point on, he really showed me the ropes on how to play. In his senior year, he got hurt and I stepped in for a couple of games. He told me to stay composed. He’s like a mentor to me.”

That’s the culture Martin has instilled in his kickers, to support each other in a competitive atmosphere. All the EHS kickers under Martin have also been soccer players.

“The best programs have kids trying to outdo each other in a healthy way,” Martin said. “I’m sure Devin looked up to Riley and watched how he did things and wanted to aspire to some of the goals Riley accomplished. Devin put himself in a good position to compete and so did Trentan Daley, Brandon Baker and Riley Patterson and Sam Fink before them. Kickers have been a big part of what we do.

“And with soccer the swings can be very different and I think their legs get a little dead sometimes, so it’s a challenge.”

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter