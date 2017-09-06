Knights, Griffins add new athletics directors

Change is in the air at two Edwardsville area schools as both Metro East Lutheran and Father McGivney High Schools have hired new athletics directors for 2017.

Jason Batty, a teacher and head boys volleyball coach at Metro East Lutheran, has been appointed as AD there. He has been at the school for five years and takes over for Rob Stock, who moves into an assistant principal position at the school.

Jeff Oller becomes only the second AD in Father McGivney’s history. He takes over for Henry Johnson after previously working as the athletics director at St. Boniface in Edwardsville. Oller is also the girls basketball coach for the Griffins.

Both men are eager to get started in their new jobs, and both state their goal is getting increased participation in sports from the student body.

“I think we have grown quickly and we are starting to have some good teams here, so I just want to help out our students and coaches and do what I can to keep improving and growing our current programs as enrollment increases,” Oller said. “But overall the goal is just to provide as many opportunities as we can for our students.”

Oller, who steps into the AD position at the age of 29, has been coaching high school sports ever since graduating from Illinois College, where he played football. Upon graduating from IC, he took a job as a basketball coach at Jacksonville High School, where he spent several years. He was also basketball camp director and skills trainer, select team coach and an assistant track coach. He is currently attending Missouri Baptist University, where he is pursuing his master’s degree.

Jason Batty also has an extensive background in area sports, having been the boys volleyball coach, the girls JV volleyball coach and PE teacher at Metro East Lutheran for the past five years. Prior to that he was the athletics director at Good Shepherd School in Collinsville for three years.

He admitted getting kids involved in sports and keeping them active is paramount to his job.

“One of my main goals is just to get people active and try new sports, try new things, to maybe try sports they have never tried,” Batty says. “I just want kids to be active.”

Both Metro and Father McGivney have seen increased turnout for sports in the last several years. MELHS has 20 varsity teams, a number Batty says is remarkable for a school of its size.

“For a small school that we are, we are able to field a lot of teams,” Batty said. “I can’t believe how many we are able to do; we are able for example to do football and soccer at the same time. I’m very impressed at our student body and how active they are.”

Metro East Lutheran’s enrollment for 2017-18 is around 250 students.

Father McGivney is not only a smaller school, but a new school as well. It opened its doors in 2012, and enjoyed its first graduating class in 2015.

However, the school has been growing by leaps and bounds in that time, particularly with regards to athletics.

“Each freshman class has been bigger than the last,” Oller said. “Enrollment was up to 192 this year, so it has been growing pretty quickly; we are happy with that.”

Father McGivney started out in 2012 with only 19 students.

The Griffins currently have boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball, baseball, cross country, golf and bass fishing. They are looking to add a varsity track and field team for the spring.

Both Batty and Oller are very positive and proactive about growing participation in athletics at their respective schools. Both say the smaller schools provide options to parents and students that they may not find at Edwardsville High or other larger schools, where competition for roster spots may be harder to come by.

“I think our athletics program provides opportunities, but I think there is a whole lot at Father McGivney that the kids can get and I think the parents see that from a faith perspective and our academics as well,” Oller says.

Both men also say that while there is still a constant battle to pry kids away from television, computers and phone screens, participation in sports is still growing.

“If you were to ask me a year or two ago, I really thought sports were starting to fall to the wayside, that kids were more interested in video games, but I feel this year and the last two years, I am starting to see more involvement,” Batty says.

Batty’s passion is such that he has chosen to remain the head boys volleyball coach even as he steps into his new role as AD.

“I am still going to coach boys volleyball; I can’t give that up, I love it too much. JV (girls volleyball), I will hang on as long as I can, but we are so busy teaching and being AD and coaching in the fall, just because football takes up a lot of time.”

Likewise, Oller will continue coaching girls basketball at Father McGivney.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter