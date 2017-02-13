Knights of Columbus holds free-throw contest

Submitted photo
A total of 16 boys and girls pose with their medals and plaques along with chairman Bob Palus (back row, right) at the Knights of Columbus Free-Throw Contest on Feb. 5 at Granite City.
The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest was held on Feb. 5 at Granite City. Winners of the contest competed in the district level on Feb. 12 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey.
The K of C free-throw contest was held for boys and girls ages 9 to 14 and there were 60 contestants.
Here are the names of the 1st and 2nd place winners in each age category:
Boys:
9 yrs: 1st Place – Aiden Harris
10 yrs: 1st Place – Owen Vickery; 2nd Place – Tim Wallace III
11 yrs: 1st Place – Kyle Hillier; 2nd Place – Rickie Moore
12 yrs: 1st Place – Nathan Mellor
Girls:
9 yrs: 1st Place – Gwynevere Billingsly; 2nd Place – Morgan Buckingham
10 yrs: 1st Place – Madison Holland; 2nd Place – Savana Brown
11 yrs: 1st Place – Autumn Hutson
12 yrs: 1st Place – Rhiannan Smith; 2nd Place – Karen Willaredt
13 yrs: 1st Place – Olivia Morris; 2nd Place - Claire Sykes
14 yrs: 1st Place – Allison Mueller.