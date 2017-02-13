Knights of Columbus holds free-throw contest

× Expand Submitted photo A total of 16 boys and girls pose with their medals and plaques along with chairman Bob Palus (back row, right) at the Knights of Columbus Free-Throw Contest on Feb. 5 at Granite City.

The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest was held on Feb. 5 at Granite City. Winners of the contest competed in the district level on Feb. 12 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey.

The K of C free-throw contest was held for boys and girls ages 9 to 14 and there were 60 contestants.

Here are the names of the 1st and 2nd place winners in each age category:

Boys:

9 yrs: 1st Place – Aiden Harris

10 yrs: 1st Place – Owen Vickery; 2nd Place – Tim Wallace III

11 yrs: 1st Place – Kyle Hillier; 2nd Place – Rickie Moore

12 yrs: 1st Place – Nathan Mellor

Girls:

9 yrs: 1st Place – Gwynevere Billingsly; 2nd Place – Morgan Buckingham

10 yrs: 1st Place – Madison Holland; 2nd Place – Savana Brown

11 yrs: 1st Place – Autumn Hutson

12 yrs: 1st Place – Rhiannan Smith; 2nd Place – Karen Willaredt

13 yrs: 1st Place – Olivia Morris; 2nd Place - Claire Sykes

14 yrs: 1st Place – Allison Mueller.