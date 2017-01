The Knights of Columbus is having a free-throw contest on Feb. 5 at 4225 Old Alton Road in Granite City. Registration starts at 11:30 a.m. and contest begins at 12:30 p.m.

The event is for boys and girls ages 9-14 and all contestants must bring proof of age. WInners in each age group advance to the next contest level.

Contact Bob Palus at 444-8700 for more information.