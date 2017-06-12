LEGION BASEBALL: Alton Juniors capture Breese Tournament title

× Expand Submitted photo The Alton Post 126 Junior American Legion team poses with its Breese Tournament championship trophy on Sunday after beating Salem in the title game.

The Alton Post 126 Junior American Legion baseball team captured the Breese Tournament championship over the weekend, going 4-1, including a 12-2 win over Salem in the title game on Sunday.

It's the first time since 2004 the Alton Juniors competed in the championship game.

Alton won its pool with a 3-1 record, defeating Carlyle 10-1, Valmeyer 14-1 and Breese Grey 8-2 and losing to Highland 5-4 and won its pool. Other teams in the nine-team tournament were Teutopolis, Belleville and Breese Red.

The winning pitchers for Alton were Rylee Bernot, Adam Stilts, Bryce Parrish, Griffen Bianco. Post 126 improved to 10-3.

Other players on the Alton team are Ryan Best, Gage Booten, Cullen McBride, Ben Mossman, Brenden Walker, Michael Reeder, Cadan Akal, Caleb Noble, Wesley Laaker, Dylan Lahue, Isaac Spencer, Owen Stendeback, John Durrwachter and David Ollenbittle.