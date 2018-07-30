LEGION BASEBALL: Alton stays alive at state

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Alton Post 126 pitcher Wesley Laaker delivers a pitch vs. Milan on Monday in the American Legion senior state tournament at SIUE's Roy E. Lee Field. Laaker picked up the complete game 3-2 victory and helped Alton advance to the 4 p.m. game at SIUE.

EDWARDSVILLE — Alton Post 126 stayed alive Monday in the American Legion senior state tournament.

After games were washed out due to rain on Sunday, everything was moved to SIUE’s Roy E. Lee Field on Monday. Alton opened the day with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Milan Post 569. Milan is now eliminated from the six-team tourney.

Alton now plays the loser between Newton Post 20 and Mount Prospect Post 525 at 4 p.m. today at SIUE. Newton and Mount Prospect are playing now.

Wesley Laaker went the distance to pick up the win over Milan for Post 126. The game was tied 2-2 after the first inning and that’s the way it stayed until the top of the seventh.

Bryce Parish picked up the game-winning RBI when he was plunked by a pitch with the bases loaded to propel Alton ahead 3-2. Laaker then shutdown Post 569 in the home half of the inning to log the complete game and the win.

The state tournament continues through Tuesday. Alton is 1-1 in the double elimination tournament and 26-17 overall on the season.