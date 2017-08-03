LEGION BASEBALL: Bears keep rolling at regional

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry FILE PHOTO - Blake Vandiver picked up four hits and scored a pair of runs to help the Metro East Bears defeated Danville Post 210 in the Great Lakes Regional on Thursday. The Bears are 2-0 in the tournament.

The Metro East Bears improved to 2-0 at the Great Lakes Regional in Toledo, Ohio on Thursday.

The Bears bested Danville Post 210 by the score of 11-8 in a clash of Illinois teams. Post 199/126 improved to 42-8 with the victory, while Post 210 dipped to 37-6 with the loss.

The Bears now await the winner between Midland, Mich. and Eau Claire, Wis. who were playing tonight. That game will be approximately 7 p.m. Friday.

On Thursday Kade Burns got the start on the hill for Post 199/126, picking up the win, while Isaac Garrett came on late to earn the save. Burns tossed 6.2 innings, fanning just one and walking four while surrendering four runs, three earned.

Zach Seavers relieved Burns, throwing just one inning and allowing four runs, three earned, on five hits, while striking out one and walking two. Garrett worked the final 1.1 innings of scoreless, hitless baseball while walking no one and striking out no one.

The Metro East offense muscled up in the win, scoring three times in the second, once in the fourth, once in the seventh and exploding for six runs in the eighth. The Bears never trailed in the game.

Dylan Burris, Corey Price and Blake Vandiver paced the bats with four hits apiece, while Steven Pattan and Tate Wargo each had two hits. Will Messer supplied a team-high two RBIs.

Wargo and Andrew Yancik had RBI singles in the second to get Post 199/126 on the board, while Price scored on an error. Each team committed three errors in the contest.

Burns smacked a sacrifice fly in the fourth to plate Messer and push the lead to 4-0.

Post 210 dwindled the lead to 4-2 in the home half of the fifth. The Bears answered again in the seventh when Pattan plated Vandiver with a single through the left side of the infield to push it to 5-2.

Danville then scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to cut it 5-4 and chase Burns from the game.

The offense responded again in the eighth, this time with six runs. Quirin and Price got things going with RBI hits before Messer slapped a two-run single. An error allowed Wargo to plate the next run and Burris later bunted for a single to score Messer and make it 11-4.

Post 210 wasn’t done though, scoring four of its own in the bottom of the eighth to cut it to 11-8. Garrett relieved Seavers with the bases loaded and two outs, inducing a pop up to stop the bleeding.

The Bears threatened to add more in the top of the ninth, stranding two runners on base without scoring. Garrett did his job in the bottom of the ninth, inducing three ground outs to lockdown the win.

To follow live action of the tournament, visit www.legion.org/baseball and click on the tournament link and Great Lakes Regional.