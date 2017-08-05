LEGION BASEBALL: Bears run into roadblock in Midland, Mich.

The Metro East Bears ran into a buzz saw on Friday night in Midland, Mich. Post 165, dropping their first game at the Great Lakes Regional in Toledo, Ohio.

Post 199/126 fell 10-2, trailing the entire game. With the loss the Bears dipped to 42-9 while Midland improved to 39-1 with the victory.

Post 165 grabbed a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back. Midland was up 6-0 entering the eighth inning before the Bears finally scored. They cut it o 6-2, but in the home half of the eighth Post 165 responded with four more insurance runs to secure the victory.

Joel Quirin had two hits to pace Metro East, which connected on six hits as a team in the game. Corey Price supplied the only RBI for the Bears.

In the eighth Quirin got things started with a one-out walk. He advanced to third when Blake Vandiver doubled down the right field line. Price followed with a ground out to plate Quirin and Vandiver later scored on a wild pitch to provide Metro East’s scoring in the game.

Post 199/126 used four pitchers in the game with Isaac Garrett suffering the loss on the hill. Brandon Hampton, Tyler Lewis and Tate Wargo all pitched in relief in the loss.

The Bears began play with Rockport, Ind. at noon today. It’s a rematch from the opening game of the tournament, which Metro East won 3-0 behind a complete game from Stormmy Coffman.

The Bears need a victory to advance to Sunday’s finals and a chance to advance to the American Legion World Series.