LEGION BASEBALL: Bears' season comes to an end

The Metro East Bears saw their season come to a conclusion on Saturday at the Great Lakes Regional in Toledo, Ohio.

Rockport, Ind. Post 254 got payback on the Bears, beating them 6-1. Post 199/126 beat Rockport 3-0 to open the regional on Wednesday.

With the loss the Bears closed the season at 42-10. Post 254 improved to 22-6 and advances to the final day of the tournament on Sunday.

Andrew Frank was tagged with the loss for Metro East, working five innings, scattering five hits and allowing five runs, all earned, while fanning two and walking two. Brandon Hampton tossed three innings of relief.

The game remained scoreless until Rockport erupted for four runs in the bottom of the fourth. Post 254 tagged on single runs in the fifth and eighth innings.

The Bears only score came in the top of the fifth. Andrew Yancik opened the frame with a triple and Dylan Burris drove him home. That proved all Metro East could muster though.

Post 199/126 finished with just five hits. Blake Vandiver paced the offense with two hits in the loss. The Roxana High grad and current Lewis and Clark player led Metro East with nine hits in four games in the tournament.

The Bears stranded seven runners on base and committed three errors in the field in the loss to Rockport.

It brought a magical season to an end where Metro East had won a District 22 championship, a Fifth Division title and an Illinois state crown to advance to the Great Lakes Regional.