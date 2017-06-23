LEGION BASEBALL: IL-MO Border War All-Star game set for Monday

The Illinois-Missouri Border War All-Star game returns to GCS Park in Sauget on Monday.

The 2016 edition of the game, which began in 2008, was rained out.

There will be a Junior Legion game at 6 p.m., which is set for 7 innings with a 9-inning Senior Legion contest to follow at 8 p.m.

The Post 199/126 Metro East Bears will be represented by 5 players in the Senior Legion game. Catcher/infielder Steven Pattan (Alton), outfielder Blake Vandiver (Roxana), first baseman Cole Hansel (Edwardsville), pitcher/infielder Stormy Coffman (Bunker Hill) and pitcher/infielder Tate Wargo (Gillespie) will represent the Bears.

The Illinois squad has won 7 out of the 8 games and currently owns a 3-game winning streak.