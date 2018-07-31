LEGION BASEBALL: Post 126’s season ends in heartbreak

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Alton Post 126 manager Nick Paulda meets with players on the mound Tuesday at SIUE during a game vs. Danville Post 210. Alton endured, two rain delays, a change of venue and 10 innings of baseball before losing 8-7 to Danville. The loss ousted Post 126 from the American Legion senior state tournament and ended their season at 27-18.

EDWARDSVILLE — To say Tuesday was a long day for the Alton Post 126 baseball team would be an understatement.

A game that began at Alton High at 11 a.m., ended after 7 p.m. at SIUE’s Roy E. Lee Field. Two long rain delays and 10 innings of baseball didn’t go Alton’s way, as Post 126 lost 8-7 to Danville Post 210, ousting them from the American Legion senior state tournament and ending their season.

Alton finished with a 27-18 record overall, while going 2-2 as the host of the state tourney. The win propelled Danville into the Great Lakes Regional in Napoleon, Ohio. The regional begins on Aug. 8.

Mount Prospect Post 525 also advanced to the regional, as Illinois gets two qualifiers this year. Mount Prospect entered Tuesday as the only undefeated team remaining in the state tournament, but after waiting all day to play their game against the winner between Alton and Danville decided to return home rather than play out the tournament. The American Legion awarded Post 525 the state championship.

The original bracket would have had Danville advancing to face Mount Prospect for the state title. Post 210 would have had to win two games vs. Post 525 to secure the tournament crown.

Against Danville on Tuesday, Alton took a 1-0 lead at AHS in the top of the first. Only three batters came to the plate before the tarp had to be put on the field due to rain in Alton.

The game had to be moved to the turf at SIUE and resumed play around 4 p.m. It entered its second rain delay in the bottom of the third inning with Post 126 leading 5-3.

After an hour delay because of lightning and rain, the contest resumed once more.

Alton entered the seventh inning trailing 6-5, but a pair of runs gave Post 126 a 7-6 advantage going into the home half of the inning. After a walk to Ethan Kopsie, shortstop Jayce Maag ripped a ball into the left field gap. The Danville left fielder ran a long way, attempting a basket catch, but the ball caromed off his glove and darted away, allowing Maag to reach third base and Kopsie to score. The play was scored an error.

Cullen McBride then gave Alton the lead on a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Maag.

Post 126 was down to its final strike vs. Post 210 in the bottom of the seventh, but a borderline pitch was ruled a ball by the home plate umpire and Danville took advantage. A base hit eventually led to the tying run, sending it to extra innings.

The score remained 7-7 until the 10th inning when an Alton error allowed Post 210 to score the game winner.