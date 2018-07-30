LEGION BASEBALL: Post 126 wins again

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Alton Post 126 catcher Ethan Kopsie gestures to the crowd after scoring a run in the team's 4-2 victory over Newton Post 20 Monday at Roy E. Lee Field at SIUE. With the win, Alton advances to Tuesday's semifinals of the American Legion senior state tournament at 11 a.m. at the Alton High field.

EDWARDSVILLE — With their backs against the wall, Alton Post 126 won its second game of the day at SIUE’s Roy E. Lee Field to advance to Tuesday’s semifinals in the American Legion senior state tournament.

Alton defeated Newton Post 20 4-2 behind a superb effort from lefty Michael Reeder. The win moved Post 126 to 2-1 in the tournament and 27-17 overall. They bested Milan Post 569 3-2 earlier in the day.

Next up for Alton is a game at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the AHS field against the loser between Danville Post 210 and Mount Prospect Post 525, which was the late game tonight at SIUE.

Post 126 trailed 2-0 after two innings vs. Newton, with both runs coming off of Alton’s lone error in the game. That’s all Post 20 could muster against Reeder, who only allowed one hit.

Alton scored three times in the fourth and once more in the sixth to supply the offense. Post 126 pounded out nine hits altogether.

In the fourth, catcher Ethan Kopsie provided the first RBI on a single before coming around to score on a wild pitch. Second baseman Elijah Dannenbrink drove in the other run in the frame. In the sixth it was Ben Mossman driving in courtesy runner Simon Nguyen for the insurance run.

Games will be at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday at AHS and tentatively there is a game scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday if necessary to determine the state champion.