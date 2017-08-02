LEGION BASEBALL: Ridin’ the Storm out

Stormmy Coffman was just what the Metro East Bears needed on Wednesday morning.

The pitcher from Bunker Hill twirled a complete game shutout as the Bears (41-8) opened the American Senior Legion Great Lakes Valley Regional with a 3-0 win over Rockport, Ind. (19-6) in Toledo, Ohio.

Coffman went the full 9.0 innings, scattering six hits, while fanning five and walking just one batter.

The offense for Post 199/126 was from Will Messer, Steven Pattan and Blake Vandiver. Each of them produced two hits, but Messer knocked in two runs, while Pattan drove in one.

The scoring began in the second when Pattan and Tate Wargo smacked consecutive singles. Wargo stole second to put runners on second and third, setting up Messer’s heroics. He poked a 3-1 pitch through the middle to plate both Pattan and Wargo and stake the Bears to a 2-0 lead.

It was another two-out rally in the fifth that extended Metro East’s lead. Corey Price had reached on a fielder’s choice after the Bears squandered a one-out triple by Vandiver.

Price hit the ball to second base, but the fielder fired home to nail Vandiver attempting to score. Price proceeded to move to second on a wild pitch to Pattan and the Alton High grad answered with a RBI base knock through the middle, plating Price and extending the lead to 3-0.

That was all Coffman needed, as he never allowed a Post 254 base runner to reach third base.

The Bears now sit idle until 4:30 p.m. Thursday. They await the winner of Danville Post 210 and Beverly/Lowell, Ohio Post 389/750 which is at 4:30 p.m. today.

Visit www.legion.org/baseball and click on the tournament link and Great Lake Valley Regional to get an opportunity to follow live coverage of the tournament online.