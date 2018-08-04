Legion takes pride in honoring military

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Alton Post 126 third baseman Zaide Wilson looks a ground ball into his glove on July 28 vs. Danville Post 210 on the opening day of the American Legion senior state baseball tournament at Alton High. The tournament was a great stage to showcase great baseball and honor veterans, which many of the Post 126 players took pride in doing.

When American Legion baseball was founded in 1925 it was more than just the art of competition.

It maintains its same focus today, teaching young men sportsmanship, good health and good citizenship. The program also gives an opportunity for these young athletes to recognize United States military veterans.

When Alton got an opportunity to play host to the 2018 American Legion senior state tournament at the AHS baseball field, honoring those great Americans was at the forefront.

“I tell the players regularly that the reason we’re here today may be baseball, but never forget the men and women serving in our Armed Forces that earned our freedom to play baseball,” general manager and tournament director Dennis Sharp said in a press release prior to the state tourney that spanned from July 28-31.

The American Legion was chartered by Congress in 1919 as a service to veterans, service members and community. Today, membership stands at over 2.4 million in 14,000 posts worldwide.

The Alton Post 126 players were happy to remember those who sacrificed for them to be able to play the game they love. For some it’s close to their hearts, with family members serving in the military.

“My grandpa was in the Korean War and my dad went to Iraq,” Marquette Catholic grad Jayce Maag said. “Grandpa was in the Army and into helicopters and my dad was in the Air Force and the Air National Guard. It’s awesome to honor them, because military meant a lot to my grandpa and my dad followed that and he does everything for me.”

Soon-to-be senior at East Alton-Wood River, Gage Booten, believes veterans should be remembered regularly at games. Booten’s grandfather served in the Army during the Korean War.

“It means a lot knowing that all this started from veterans and their families,” he said. “It certainly brings it to the limelight. They honor these military guys and it’s what they should do at every baseball game.”

Cullen McBride, a member of the Staunton baseball team in the spring, joined Post 126 this summer. McBride is happy to be donning that Alton blue and honoring his grandpa, who served in the Air Force for over 20 years.

Sports and military service were equally important to McBride’s grandfather, who enjoys watching his grandson play.

“He was a three sport athlete that played football, basketball and baseball,” McBride said. “He even played baseball when he was in the military.

“It means the world to him. He’d much rather see me play Legion ball than travel ball because he likes the military aspect. Even Dennis (Sharp) was in the military and for us it’s cool to see other military people give back so we’re able to play.”

Along with the military aspect of American Legion baseball, there’s an emphasis on family and some players are happy to honor key family members on the field, too.

Recent Alton grad Simon Nguyen and upcoming senior Adam Stilts enjoy that aspect of the game. Stilts had two older brothers, Justen and Austin, play for Post 126, while Nguyen’s older brother Steven played junior ball for Alton and shortly for the Metro East Bears.

“My oldest brother (Justen) was my junior legion coach the last two years,” Stilts said. “Him being on board was a big thing for me.”

Nguyen added, “It’s a great honor to follow in my brother’s footsteps. I talk to him about it a lot. He wishes he could play for Legion again with everyone, so for me to follow in his footsteps and do that for him is phenomenal.”

In the end it all gets intermingled.

Recent EA-WR grad Zaide Wilson’s grandpa fought in the Vietnam War and played baseball in the Army. Later he coached his sons in Wood River and Roxana and now he gets to watch Wilson play for Alton.

Wilson admitted it’s an honor to represent the veterans and remember their sacrifices through baseball.

“They sacrificed so much for us to be able to play ball, so for us to come out here and give everything we have for them is a great honor,” Wilson said. “They’re sacrificing their lives and we get to come out here and do what we love and play baseball. We cherish that everytime we come out here.”

FORMER POST 126 PLAYERS HONORED FOR MILITARY SERVICE

DREW LONG — He played for Post 126 in 1999 and served in the Marines from 2000-07, attaining the rank of sergeant. He was deployed for 11 months to Kuwait and Iraq during Operation Enduring Freedom.

RON WISNASKY — Wisnasky graduated from Alton in 2013. He joined the Marine Corps in 2014. He served on two deployments and became a martial arts instructor while serving.

NICK DUNPHY — He joined the Marine Corps in 2013. After boot camp he went to MOS (Military Occupational Specialties) School to become an aviation ordnanceman. He did a 13-month tour in South Korea. He also deployed in the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

MATT GATES — He joined the Army in 2002, and was sent to Kuwait in 2003 awaiting orders to invade Iraq. Gates was awarded The Combat Infantry Badge during his first tour. During his second tour in Iraq he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal (ARCOM) for actions in a combat zone. There were 9 KIAs in his company during his second tour. Gates is now a disabled veteran working and living in Denver.

ANTHONY SILKWOOD — He graduated from Marquette in 2011 and served in the Marines Corps. He was a sergeant tank commander and stationed on the USS Fort McHenry, a dock landing ship, around the Arabian Peninsula in 2014. Silkwood made stops in Oman, Jordan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. He is now pitching for John Wood Community College in Quincy.

TANNER MILES — A 2012 Alton grad, Miles joined the Marines Corps in 2015 and is currently active duty, serving at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Calif. He is on a five year contract and has reached the rank of lance corporal.