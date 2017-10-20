In an effort to celebrate the efforts of their mothers, Marquette Catholic High School seniors have been holding an event called Letters to Mom for the last two years before their annual Senior Night game.

Head football coach Darren Angleton came up with the idea along with Marquette chaplain, Father Bill Kessler. The two looked at programs recommended by an organization called Catholic Athletes for Christ, which offers support for Catholic athletic programs.

Angleton said he implemented the event with the hope that it would help people recognize the important role mothers play in their children’s success in sports.

“Each one of our seniors handwrites a letter to their mothers, and we bring them all in, they give them a rose, and they escort her up to the front of the group and they read the letter out loud to their mom,” Angleton said. “We think it’s important because the family is the bedrock of the student, the student-athlete has all these other things to deal with and it takes the whole family and we think it is appropriate to honor our family but most importantly to mothers and fathers, to recognize what they do for us.”

Only in its second year, the event has become a hit among the families. The players enjoy it as well, although as Marquette senior linebacker Will Hurst admits, it can be a little uncomfortable.

“It’s a nice thing; we enjoy it,” Hurst said. “I have no problem writing a letter to my mom and reading it to her in person, but it is kind of strange doing it in front of everybody, because everyone has to see it, but it’s not that bad.”

Angleton admits getting high school kids to write letters by hand is a difficult task.

“Letter-writing is a lost art, let me tell you,” Angleton said. “The first year, some of the boys wrote it up and read it on their iPads, and I said, ‘No, I want something your mom can put in her scrapbook, because it will mean a lot to her.’”

Hurst agreed that the handwriting aspect of the event is a bit of a hurdle.

“The main problem was that we really couldn’t read our own handwriting,” Hurst said.

Angleton said some of the seniors in the group had a little more experience in letter-writing than others.

“I had three boys that went to basic training last summer, so they really learned how to write, because that is the only way to communicate during basic training, because you don’t get your phone,” the third-year Marquette head coach said.

Angleton said the event has a special importance for him because his own mother was instrumental in his development in the game of football, which he still values today.

“I always usually open up with a comment about my mother, who passed away in 2001,” Angleton said. “She took me to youth football and high school football and I remember those things and I like to tell the guys that this goes on forever; I remember it now and I’m 53.”

The event has been a success for the last two years and Angleton hopes it will be a tradition for a long time to come. However, while overall it’s a happy event, there’s some inevitable crying that takes place.

“It is mostly the moms that cried. Probably higher than 80 percent got emotional,” Hurst said.

Angleton is quick to add that it isn’t only the mothers that get emotional.

“There are always a few tears, but it’s not just mom though, the boys really appreciate what moms do for us, from smelly socks to injuries — you know you usually don’t go to dad for injuries — who is taking you to the MD, who is making sure that you are fed, all those things,” Angleton said.

Angleton also admits that one topic that comes up frequently in the letters is how the players appreciate coming home to their mothers after being at practice with coach for a few hours.

“A consistent theme was that mom would make sure that they had a hot meal when they got home from practice,” Angleton said. “Because sometimes I keep them here a long time.”

