Lewis and Clark athletes earn academic awards

GODFREY — Lewis and Clark Community College Trailblazers student-athletes recently raked in academic awards from the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Students earn NJCAA All-Academic awards by grade point average. First Team is for students who make a 4.0 GPA. Second Team goes to those who have a 3.80-3.99 GPA, and Third Team is for students who have a 3.60-3.79 GPA.

Second Team All-Academic

Golf: Brian Gebben of Alton

Third Team All-Academic

Baseball: David Ertl of Dundas, Ontario

Men’s soccer: Nicholas Harper of Belleville; Lochlan Reus of Gold Coast, Australia

Women’s tennis: Jane Grieser of Springfield, Ill.; Madeline Swiecicki of Maryville

Men’s tennis: Jared Smith of Edwardsville

Women’s basketball: Jordann Wilson of Alton

Volleyball: Denae White of New Athens, Ill.

“We have a lot of talented players in the game and in the classroom,” L&C Athletic Director Doug Stotler said. “We are proud of these nine athletes for going above and beyond in their academics this past year.”

lc.edu/athletics

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter