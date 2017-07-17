Lewis and Clark athletes earn academic awards

GODFREY — Lewis and Clark Community College Trailblazers student-athletes recently raked in academic awards from the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Students earn NJCAA All-Academic awards by grade point average. First Team is for students who make a 4.0 GPA. Second Team goes to those who have a 3.80-3.99 GPA, and Third Team is for students who have a 3.60-3.79 GPA.
Second Team All-Academic
Golf: Brian Gebben of Alton
Third Team All-Academic
Baseball: David Ertl of Dundas, Ontario
Men’s soccer: Nicholas Harper of Belleville; Lochlan Reus of Gold Coast, Australia
Women’s tennis: Jane Grieser of Springfield, Ill.; Madeline Swiecicki of Maryville
Men’s tennis: Jared Smith of Edwardsville
Women’s basketball: Jordann Wilson of Alton
Volleyball: Denae White of New Athens, Ill.
“We have a lot of talented players in the game and in the classroom,” L&C Athletic Director Doug Stotler said. “We are proud of these nine athletes for going above and beyond in their academics this past year.”
Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter