Light at the end of the tunnel

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Granite City Warrior boys' basketball team won its first game on Monday following the AdVantage News press time for this article, which also ran in the print publication. The Warriors defeated Hazelwood West 77-72 at home.

The Granite City Warrior boys’ basketball team’s season has been defined by struggle.

The Warriors dropped to 0-17 on Friday with a 44-31 loss to Collinsville. The contest was close at halftime, as Collinsville led just 17-14, but went on to outscore Granite City 27-17 in the second half.

“I thought we played a very good first half; we played extremely hard,” Granite City head coach Raffi Karibian said. “We made a couple of mistakes on our matchups in two/three where they made three wide open 3-pointers. You can’t be satisfied with giving wide open threes with no man in the face.”

Karibian is putting in his first year as head boys’ coach. He spent four years as the head girls’ coach (2010-2014) and also served as an assistant boys’ coach at Granite City.

“We’ve improved tremendously throughout the season,” Karibian said. “Any time you lose your top three players and you have three kids who transfer before the end of the school year, you’re returning very limited varsity experience. You start from ground zero. The kids are working hard and we’re getting better. The last three results have been close.”

Granite City lost Kenny Berry, Tra’ron Allen and Ron Allen to graduation last year. Berry and Tra’ron Allen are playing college basketball and Ron Allen is playing college football. Jake and Jamie Rustio, who earned lots of varsity playing time last year, transferred to East Alton-Wood River High School, where they are starters this season. Malique Mason transferred to Madison also, where he is starting after playing significant minutes at GCHS last year.

“You try to get the most out of each player,” Karibian said of the struggles. “And you try to stay as positive as you can and look forward to each game.”

When coaching such a young and inexperienced team, the new coach tries to emphasize the basics.

“You just try to teach fundamentals,” Karibian said. “You have to prepare them for games. It’s tough when you’re playing two or three times a week. Next week we play Monday, Wednesday and Friday. On Friday, we play Edwardsville, who plays better than anyone in the state of Illinois. You’re teaching and they’re growing at the same time. Four of the teams in our league (Southwestern Conference) are the among the top teams in the state of Illinois.”

Despite this tough season, the situation is looking up for Granite City as far as young talent. Freshman Freddy Edwards led the team’s offense with 129 points, averaging eight points per game entering this week, while sophomore Zidane Moore is leading the team’s offense as point guard.

“Freddy has done a great job and he’s a tremendous athlete,” Karibian said. “He’s very strong and has quick feet. His dribble, passing and shooting gets better every game and his confidence grows more with every game. He’s an extreme competitor, but we want him to understand that it’s a process and it’s going to take time.”

Edwards seems to be enjoying the experience of varsity basketball in the rugged Southwestern Conference.

“Zidane and I are the youngest kids on the team,” Edwards said. “And we’re starting varsity. We’re out there playing with guys like Jeremiah Tilmon (East St. Louis), we’re showing them what we’ve got and waiting to see what the next couple of years bring.”

The freshman hopes to grow with the program.

“Hopefully, my game grows by next year,” he said. “Hopefully, both of our games (Moore) will grow by next year. We can make a better name for ourselves and Granite City basketball.”

Moore played freshman basketball and earned a limited amount of varsity playing time at Riverview Gardens High School in north St. Louis County.

He is the younger brother of GCHS senior standout Addaya Moore, who will continue her career at the University of Illinois. His older brother Zeke Moore is a freshman at Saint Louis University too, so he comes from good basketball stock.

“It’s a real difficult task for him,” Karibian said on playing varsity point guard as a sophomore. “But I’m very proud of him. He continues to get better. He likes to be in the gym and he works very hard.”

Moore said the work ethic pays off.

“I want to inspire everyone to work hard,” Moore said. “Everyone can do what they want to and you need to try your best. The Southwestern Conference is a hard conference. You need to always try your hardest.”

When it comes to running the offense, the young point-guard concentrates on play mastery.

“I try to get everybody together and show them how to run it,” he said. “We have to help each other out and get the play down.”

GCHS also gets significant minutes from sophomores Austin Bonvicino, Nick Grote and Davontay Mason. Junior Eugene Williba, along with seniors Kendrick Williba, Jalyn Harper, Marquis Shaw and Jacob Spears, also contribute key minutes to the varsity squad.

The Warriors had 7 games remaining on the regular-season schedule entering this week, with 6 of them within the SWC. They will play host to a Class 4A regional to open the postseason. The schedule of times and the other teams who will join them in Granite City will be released at 4 p.m. Feb. 17 on ihsa.org.

