Living his dream

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Father McGivney Catholic High School senior Ethan Jones signed Feb. 13 to continue his bass fishing career at McKendree University. Jones won a state title as a sophomore in 2015, becoming the team’s only state champion. Signing ceremony participants included (seated, from left) Jones’ father, Walter; Ethan Jones and his mother, Tia Jones, (standing, from left) his brother Blake Jones, Father McGivney head coach Brian Helm and McKendree University head coach Jon Rinderer.

Ever since Ethan Jones was a little guy, he’s had a passion for fishing.

That passion is definitely taking the senior at Father McGivney Catholic High School in Glen Carbon places. Recently he signed to continue his bass fishing career at Division II McKendree University in Lebanon. He’s already cemented himself as Father McGivney’s first and only state champion.

“This has been a dream of mine,” Jones said. “Ever since I was little I’ve wanted to fish as a professional, and then I found out from a friend at Edwardsville High that he started a team in high school. I thought, ‘Maybe I can do that.’”

The Worden resident, cast in the Staunton School District, decided to bring his talents to Father McGivney and the rest is history. Jones helped get the bass fishing program started for the Griffins and on May 16, 2015, at Carlyle Lake he became the young school’s first state champion.

By himself, Jones hauled in a 2-day load of 6 bass, weighing 19 pounds, 6 ounces to outdistance Highland High. His first-day fish, tipping the scales at 6 pounds, 5 ounces, was the biggest catch of the weekend.

“It was a shock,” Jones said of his state championship. “My freshman year I got fourth, so I missed (state) by one place, a couple pounds. It drove me to get to state ... Getting out of sectionals the next year and going to state, I was just happy to go fish again. I didn’t care how I did, I just wanted to go catch fish and have fun.”

Jones’ coach and boat captain, Brian Helm, is a longtime family friend. He provides the boat for the program and was alongside Jones when he achieved his historic feat.

“It was an unbelievable experience,” Helm said. “I’ve been through a lot in bass fishing and not even being able to fish it gave me emotions I didn’t even know existed until I stood up on that stage.”

Father McGivney was established in 2012 as a school, while bass fishing has only been an IHSA-sanctioned sport since 2008, making Jones’ feat new and refreshing.

And while Jones was celebrating his state championship on that May day, Highland head coach Jon Rinderer was watching closely. Rinderer is also the head coach for the McKendree bass fishing program, so Jones was definitely on his radar. The Bearcats’ program is only entering its fourth season this spring.

“We’re really excited to have Ethan,” Rinderer said. “I coach Highland High School also and a few years ago we were head to head at Coffeen Lake for the sectional and we squeaked Ethan out there. Then we traveled down to Carlyle for the state championship and of course he won that single-handedly, so I’ve been keeping my eye on him ever since. He’s a really good kid, top-notch student.”

Jones is excited to be able to help grow the McKendree program, too.

“I started the team (at Father McGivney) and over the years I’ve gotten closer to Jon Rinderer at McKendree College and when I found out they have a new and amazing program, with all the academics that I wanted — it made perfect sense,” Jones said.

Rinderer and Helm echoed the same sentiment when it comes to Jones’ success — his fervor for fishing drives him.

“Passion is probably No. 1, dedication,” Rinderer said. “With those two things comes a lot of independent seeking of knowledge, just getting out on the water and getting that bait in the water, and attention to detail. The more you do it, the more you realize you have to pay attention to all those little details because they add up. The kids with the passion will do that.”

Helm added, “He’s a quick learner and it’s his passion. That’s what he wants to do. If you have the desire and you put your time in, the end result is what you see.”

Jones had other schools interested, such as Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Murray State University and Bethel University in Tennessee, but his connection with Rinderer and McKendree’s early success as a program sold him on the Bearcats.

McKendree finished fourth nationally last season and it has 23 fishermen on the roster this spring.

But before Jones heads to Lebanon, he’ll get one more try for a state trophy as a Griffin. The sectional tournament should be at Coffeen Lake, with state back in Carlyle.

When Jones thinks back to that special day in 2015 as a sophomore, he’d love to replicate it — not so much for the winning, but just for the fishing.

“We had heard that the guys in first didn’t have anything, but I’m sitting in the hot seat,” Jones said, reminiscing of state. “They come in and they say, ‘We have here weighing in one wet rain jacket.’ That was a good laugh, but that’s how I won my first state championship.

“If I won it that was great, but I just wanted to be there and now I just want to go back and fish it again.”

Father McGivney has been the first stop on the way to his ultimate goal. McKendree is stop No. 2 and he’s just glad for the opportunities.

“I remember watching Kevin VanDam when I was little,” Jones said. “It’s just always something I’ve wanted to do. Those guys on the Bassmasters Series have been my heroes since I was younger and that’s what I’m striving for and now that I get to go to McKendree and fish it’s another step closer to that goal. Hopefully it will become a reality and I’m going to keep working toward it.”

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter