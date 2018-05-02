Living the High life

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Dr. Ed Hightower poses with Beverly Gallatin and Jim Gallatin at the Gallatin Players of the Year Banquet on April 22 at the Best Western Premier Hotel in Alton. The event was renamed after the late Harry Gallatin, a Roxana High grad and former NBA star player who is a member of the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame. Beverly, his widow, and Jim, his son, attended to honor Harry’s memory. Hightower, a retired college men’s basketball official and longtime educator, pulled from both his former professions to send a positive message to the prep basketball players in attendance.

On April 22, Dr. Ed Hightower was the speaker at the 73rd annual Gallatin Players of the Year Banquet at the Best Western Premier Hotel in Alton.

Hightower engaged the crowd of Riverbend prep basketball players with tales from his days as a renowned college basketball official and respected educator.

“Whenever I speak to young people, I want them to have a takeaway,” he said. “I had several of them come up to me and thank me for the nice comments. The sky’s the limit for them. Only they can stop themselves from achieving whatever they want to in life. Keep your eye on the mark and don’t get sidetracked along the way, and chances are things are going to work out well for you.”

Hightower retired from officiating in December 2013 and from his post as Edwardsville superintendent after the 2014-15 school year. He spent 19 years at Edwardsville.

But even in retirement, the accolades keep coming. He was a first-time nominee for the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., this year, and in early April the Missouri Athletic Club presented him with a Lifetime Achievement Award during the U.S. Basketball Writers Association awards dinner in St. Louis.

“It was a great night for me, but more importantly it represented all the great things that people have done for me over the years,” Hightower said.

Hightower shared the stage with ‘17-18 college basketball standouts Jalen Brunson of Villanova and Trae Young of Oklahoma, as well as Virginia head coach Tony Bennett. Former Mizzou head coach Norm Stewart also received an award but was unable to attend.

“It was a special moment,” Hightower said. “Unfortunately, coach (Norm) Stewart wasn’t able to be there because of some health issues. I was looking forward to reminiscing with him on old times.”

As for being on the ballot for the Naismith Hall of Fame, that was a welcome surprise. He joined the ballot with other first-time nominees Jason Kidd, Ray Allen, Steve Nash, Grant Hill, Chauncey Billups, Richard Hamilton, Becky Hammon, Katie Smith, Valerie Still, Tina Thompson, Steve Fisher (coach), Bob Huggins (coach) and Willie West (coach).

“It was a surprise and we’ll see how that plays out,” Hightower said. “I’m on the list and that was my first year eligible. If it doesn’t happen, it’s not the end of the world. Again, the accolades and support have been tremendous for me.”

Any award he gets, he credits the people who have helped him on his journey, especially those in the Metro East.

“It speaks volumes for the people that have supported me along the way. You don’t get there by yourself,” Hightower said. “Any award I receive now or in the future, it will be on behalf of my family and secondly the citizens of this great area who have been so wonderful and supportive of Ed Hightower.”

And one of those people is Harry Gallatin. The late Roxana High grad, Naismith Hall of Famer and former SIUE coach has the Riverbend basketball banquet don his name.

His widow, Beverly, and son Jim were in attendance on April 22, and Hightower made sure to acknowledge them.

“Harry Gallatin has been a great person for this area,” Hightower said. “Bev and Harry were the face of the community from Edwardsville to Alton, the whole Metro East area. They are just wonderful people.

“Harry actually recruited me to SIUE for basketball.”

What keeps him busy these days

“I retired as superintendent at the end of the 2015 year and went right over and started up the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities and we’re working with young people. Every high school and middle school in Madison County is working on our Conversation Toward a Brighter Future project. It focuses around respect, dignity, understanding and forgiveness. Young people look at an issue in their school or community and work to resolve that problem and we give them $5,000 to implement their program. So we’re still doing a lot of work with young people and I’m loving it immensely.”

The referee resumé

1992 Naismith Division I Men’s College Basketball Official of the Year

1995 National Association of Sports Officials’ Gold Whistle Award

Officiated 12 Final Fours

Officiated 1990 World Championship of Basketball in South America

Officiated 1993 European Basketball Championships

Officiated 1994 and 1998 Goodwill Games

Member of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame

The central subject of “The Whistleblower,” a book on college basketball officiating

