Local gymnasts excel at national competition

Mid Illinois Gymnastics and Dance gymnast and tumbler Allison Wooden finished tied for third overall in the top 10 trophy round in Intermediate division of the U.S. Tumbling and Trampoline Championships on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Wooden’s score of 39.2 was 0.3 points from first place. Teammate Sophie Rose finished 24th in Intermediate, age 11, and teammate Madison Honke was 25th in Intermediate 12. All national participants finished in the top 15 in their respective state championships.

Three Mid Illinois gymnasts and tumblers finished in the final top 10 (trophy round) after taking medals in their respective flights. Allison Jennings, 10, was second overall in Sub Advanced, ages 9 and 10, (41.2) and missed first by 0.2 to first-place Priscilla Sanchez of Gymnastics Academy of Rockford (41.4). Jaylee Evans was second overall in Novice, age 10 (36.8). She was 0.3 out of first, won by Anna Greene from JGym (37.1). SerRiiah Jones was seventh overall in Novice 10; Teammate Caroline Cain was eighth in her flight and 12th overall, just missing the top 10.

