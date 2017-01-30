LOCAL ROUNDUP: Adams leads CM to a pair of weekend victories

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Jaquan Adams (30) of Civic Memorial drives the lane with heavy pressure from Collinsville's Chandler Buehne in a Saturday night non-conference game at CM. Adams finished with 20 points.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 48, WATERLOO 47; CIVIC MEMORIAL 61, COLLINSVILLE 52 – The Eagles clinched at least a .500 record after pulling off a pair of home victories over the weekend.

Jaquan Adams scored 20 points in both games against the Bulldogs on Friday and Kahoks on Saturday. He's CM's leading scorer at 13 points per game after 22 games.

The Eagles are now 15-7 overall and 3-2 in Mississippi Valley Conference play with seven regular season games remaining. They're guaranteed to finish at .500 or above for the fourth straight season. The Bethalto school has won five of its last six games and will play another home game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Columbia.

Also for CM, David Lane scored 12 against Collinsville on Saturday.

ALTON 56, ST. CHARLES EAST 53; ALTON 69, GRANITE CITY 41 – Donovan Clay scored 12 points and Ty'ohn Trimble finished with 11 to lead the Redbirds to a road win over the Warriors on Friday.

A total of 13 players scored for Alton.

The Redbirds also completed the season series sweep over Granite City. Alton won the last meeting, 71-45, on Dec. 3 in its conference opener at SIUE.

The Warriors dropped to 0-15 overall and 0-7 in Southwestern Conference play. Marquis Shaw scored 17 points to lead Granite City, which will play a road game against Waterloo at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Redbirds knocked off St. Charles East on Saturday in the Galesburg Shootout and improved to 11-8.

Alton returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday with a home game against Belleville East.

ROXANA 47, CARLINVILLE 45 – Zach Golenor scored a season-high 29 points to lift the Shells to a South Central Conference win over the Cavaliers on Friday at Carlinville.

Roxana improved to 10-13 overall and 3-2 in conference play with six regular season games left. The Shells play another league game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Gillespie at home.

Golenor is the Shells' leading scorer at 17 points per game. He scored 20 points or more for the seventh time this season.

MOUNT CARMEL 34, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 32 – The Golden Aces ended the Explorers' 13-game winning streak on Saturday with an overtime victory at the Pinckneyville Shootout.

Sammy Green scored 15 points for the Marquette, which dropped to 21-3 with five regular season games remaining.

The 32 points tied a season low for the Explorers. They also scored 32 in their last loss on Dec. 21 in a road game at Breese Central.

Marquette plays Father McGivney at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home.

CAIRO 76, FATHER MCGIVNEY 47 – Alex Loeffler scored 15 points, Dan Jones finished with 12 and Logan Shumate added 10 to lead the Griffins in their loss to the Pilots on Saturday at the Pickneyville Shootout.

Father McGivney dropped to 2-18 and will play a road game against EA-WR at 7:30 tonight in a makeup game that was postponed on Dec. 16 due to inclement weather.

NOKOMIS 68, EA-WR 47 – The Oilers lost their second Prairie State Conference game in a span of 24 hours on Saturday, falling to the Redskins on the road.

Jamie Roustio scored 17 points and Jake Roustio added 10 to lead EA-WR, which dropped to 4-16 overall and 0-2 in conference play with seven regular season games remaining.

The Oilers began their conference season on Friday with a 67-28 loss to Marquette.

EA-WR plays Father McGivney at 7:30 tonight at home.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

SECKMAN (MO.) 48, ALTON 46; ALTON 52, FREEBURG 36 – The Redbirds placed second in the Hillsboro (Mo.) Tournament after losing to the Seckman Jaguars on a buzzer beater in the championship game on Saturday.

Seckman's Emma Harris scored the game-winning basket as time expired to prevent Alton from winning the eight-team tournament after pulling off upsets over top-seedeed Hillsboro and Freeburg in the first two rounds.

The Redbirds are now 3-19. The win over Freeburg in the semifinals on Friday matched their win total from last season.

Cri'Shonna Hickman scored 10 points and Kenya Burnett added 10 for Alton. They were the Redbirds' representatives on the all-tournament team.

Alton will play Collinsville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home. It has three regular season games left.

NOKOMIS 61, EA-WR 26 – The Oilers finished their Prairie State Conference season at 0-5 with a loss to the Redskins on Saturday.

EA-WR lost its 15th straight game and dropped to 2-22 with three regular season games left. The Oilers play a road game against Staunton at 7:30 tonight.

BOYS' SWIMMING

EDWARDSVILLE 93, SPRINGFIELD 91 – The Tigers won four events in their home victory over the Senators on Saturday at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

Noah May won the 200-yard intermediate medley, Tyler Morris placed first in the 50-yard freestyle, Mathiew Doyle came out on top in the 100-yard backstroke and the Tigers' 200-yard freestyle relay picked up a win.

Edwardsville finished its dual meet season at 8-0 and will compete in the Southern Illinois Boys Championship Invitational at 5:45 p.m. Feb. 9.

The Tigers celebrated senior day on Saturday as Spencer Sholl, Brian Baggette, Tyler Morris, Benny Benson, Alex Naeger and Chris McCartney were honored before the meet.

WRESTLING

LITCHFIELD INVITATIONAL – The Roxana Shells had a pair of placewinners in the Litchfield Invitational over the weekend.

Alex Maguire won the 138-pound division by beating Jeremiah Hermann of Lena-Winslow 11-2 in the championship match and Brett Nyswonger placed second at 285 after losing to Ian Kuehl of Lena- Winslow 1-0 in the title match.

The Shells finished 11th out of 16 teams with 62 points. Lena-Winslow, located west of Rockford, won the tournament with 221.

Roxana will compete in the Class 1A Mount Olive Regional at 9 a.m. Saturday.

MID-STATES HOCKEY

SLUH 7, EDWARDSVILLE 3 – The Tigers ended their first regular season in Mid-States play at 15-5-1 after losing to the Jr. Billikens on Saturday at Webster Groves (Mo.) Recreation Center.

Stanley Lucas scored a pair of goals and Lucas Tucker scored a goal for Edwardsville, which dropped its second straight game and lost to SLUH for the second time this season.

The Tigers drew the No. 3 seed in the Challenge Cup, which is the top-tier of the Mid-States playoff tournament. Their playoff opponent and site are yet to be determined.

BOYS' BOWLING

IHSA STATE TOURNAMENT – Civic Memorial senior Devin Davis placed 63rd with a 12-game score of 6,379 at the state tournament over the weekend at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights.

Davis was the only bowler from Greater Alton who competed in the second day. He qualified for Saturday's competition after shooting a 1,250 on Friday.

CM, which qualified to state as a team by placing fourth in the Collinsville Sectional on Jan. 21, finished 22nd with a 5,674 on Friday and didn't qualify for Saturday's round.

Roxana sophomore Christian Bertoletti, who was making his first trip to state, bowled a 1,227 on Friday, but didn't qualify for Saturday's round.