LOCAL ROUNDUP: Adams pours in 33 points to lift CM past Mascoutah

Four days after scoring the game-winning basket against Jersey, Civic Memorial senior Jaquan Adams became a scoring machine against the Mascoutah Indians on Tuesday.

Adams finished with a season-high 33 points to lift the Eagles to a 69-58 win over the Indians. CM improved to 16-8 overall and 5-2 in Mississippi Valley Conference play and moved into sole possession of second place in the conference standings.

Bryce Zupan scored 12 points and Caden Clark added 10 for the Eagles, who have a week off before returning to action on Feb. 13 with a home game against Mater Dei.

Adams scored the game-winning basket as time expired to help CM pull off a 60-58 win over Jersey on Friday. On Tuesday, the senior helped the Bethalto school pick up its third straight win in conference play by making 81 percent (13 for 16) of his shots.

The Eagles also avenged the 53-50 loss to Mascoutah on Dec. 12.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Civic Memorial 69, Mascoutah 58

Alton 68, CBC 65

Southwestern 62, Roxana 46

Mount Olive 50, EA-WR 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alton 43, Belleville West 42

East St. Louis 74, Granite City 16