LOCAL ROUNDUP: AHS, GCHS, EA-WR fall on the ice

MVCHA HOCKEY

TRIAD 6, GRANITE CITY 4 -- The Warriors dropped back under the .500 mark after losing to the Knights on Monday at Granite City Ice Rink.

Riley Brown and Brenden Colvin each scored two goals to lead Granite City, which fell to 5-6-1 and will play Collinsville at 8:15 tonight at Granite City Ice Rink

Both Brown and Colvin are among the team leaders in goals with 13.

The Warriors have gone 1-5-1 in their last seven games after starting off 4-1.

COLLINSVILLE 9, ALTON 1 -- Bryce Simon scored the Redbirds’ lone goal in the second period in their loss to the Kahoks on Monday at East Alton Ice Arena.

Collinsville scored six goals in the second and three in the third to hand Alton its fifth straight loss. The Redbirds dropped to 2-9-2 and will play Triad at 8:45 p.m. Thursday at East Alton Ice Arena.

Simon is among the team leaders in goals with 13. He scored in his fourth straight game on Monday.

Shawn Grizzle got the assist in Simon’s goal, only his second on the season.

COLUMBIA 12, EA-WR 2 -- The Oilers dropped to 1-11 with a loss to the Eagles on Monday at East Alton Ice Arena.

EA-WR lost its 10th straight game. The squad beat Highland 4-3 on Nov. 2 for its only win.

Speaking of Highland, the Oilers will play the Bulldogs at 8:45 tonight at East Alton Ice Arena.