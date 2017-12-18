LOCAL ROUNDUP: Alton beats Collinsville in OT, improves to 4-0 in SWC

After surviving an overtime thriller against the Collinsville Kahoks on Friday, the Alton boys basketball team remains undefeated in Southwestern Conference play.

The Redbirds improved to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in conference play with an 81-75 win over the Kahoks at AHS. Alton won its third straight game.

Kevin Caldwell, Jr. scored a season-high 29 points with four 3-pointers, Malik Smith finished with 21 points, Donovan Clay had 17 points and Josh Rivers added 14 for the Redbirds, who also beat East St. Louis, Granite City and O'Fallon in conference play and remained tied with Belleville West in first place in the league standings.

Alton also gave Eric Smith his 100th victory as coach. He's in his sixth season as the Redbirds' coach.

Ray'Sean Taylor finished with 31 points in the losing cause for Collinsville, which is tied for last place with Granite City in the conference standings at 0-4.

Alton will take on Belleville East at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home. It will play Germantown (Tenn.) in the first round of the Centralia Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Marquette 56, Althoff 39

EA-WR 49, Father McGivney 36

Metro East Lutheran 46, Bunker Hill 23

Greenville 64, Metro East Lutheran 56

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Roxana 40, EA-WR 32

Father McGivney 51, North Greene 44

Metro East Lutheran 71, Brussels 37

St. Joseph's Academy 55, Civic Memorial 43

WRESTLING

KANSAS CITY STAMPEDE -- The Granite City Warriors placed 39th out of 40 teams with 146 points at the Kansas City Stampede at Hale Arena in Kansas City, Mo.

The tournament was split into two divisions -- gold and silver. The Warriors had two wrestlers who finished in the gold division -- Josh Harsh (132, 15th) and Reide Wilson (182, 16th). Nathan Nelson (6th, 113), Storhm Jones (11th, 120), George Wallace (12th, 126), Jared Skaggs (9th, 152), Chase Nelson (10th, 195) and Michael Whitford (12th, 220).

The Kansas City Stampede features 40 high school wrestling teams from 11 states. Tuttle (Okla.) won the tournament with 851.5 points.

BOWLING

HERRIN INVITATIONAL -- Granite City senior Ricky Hard won the boys division of the Herrin Invitational on Saturday.

Hard finished with a six-game score of 1,287 to win the boys title by 91 pins. He also helped the Warriors finish second to Herrin in the team standings with a 5,533.

Hard's brother, Corey, finished sixth with an 1,150 and David Reagan came in 11th with 1,054.

Granite City finished fifth in the girls division with a 4,032. Marissa Lahey was 15th with a 901, Morgan Fazio finshed 16th with an 884 and Mikayla Westbrook came in 17th with an 870.