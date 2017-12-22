LOCAL ROUNDUP: Alton bowlers sweep E’ville

The Alton Redbirds and Edwardsville Tigers squared off at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton on Thursday with the Birds coming away with the sweep.

The AHS boys won 37-3, while the Alton girls were victorious 32-8.

On the boys side Gavin Taylor of the Redbirds led all bowlers with a 656 series. It was Edwardsville’s Sydney Sahuri pacing everyone on the girls side with a 608 series. Alex Bergin led the Alton girls with a 559 series.

Both the Redbirds and Tigers are now idle until Dec. 27 when they compete in the 16-team Alton Invitational at Airport Plaza Bowl in Bethalto. AHS plays host to the event.

MID-STATES HOCKEY

Edwardsville 2, Kirkwood 2

MVCHA HOCKEY

O’Fallon 13, Alton 1