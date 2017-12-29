LOCAL ROUNDUP: Alton boys advance to Centralia tournament quarterfinals

The Alton boys basketball team advanced to the quarterfinals of the Centralia Holiday Tournament after beating Germantown (Tenn.) 61-53 in a first-round game on Thursday.
Malik Smith scored 22 points, Josh Rivers finished with 14 and Kevin Caldwell, Jr. added 13 for the Redbirds, who improved to 8-1 and will play the Carmel Catholic Corsairs at 12:30 today in the quarterfinal round. Carmel, located in Mundelein, beat Mount Vernon 50-47 in a first-round game on Thursday.
Alton took a five-game winning streak into its game with the Corsairs.
The winner between Alton and Carmel advances to the semifinals at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Dionte Anding had 12 points and Mark Johnson finished with 10 for Germantown, located outside Memphis.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Civic Memorial 88, Brussels 6
Civic Memorial 77, Calhoun 33
Taylorville 66, Alton 62
Carrollton 47, Alton 34
Greenfield-Northwestern 50, EA-WR 33
McCluer 44, Granite City 25
BOYS BASKETBALL
Freeburg 58, Civic Memorial 55
Mount Olive 67, EA-WR 52
Nashville 50, Metro East Lutheran 38
South Central 53, Father McGivney 49
Springfield Southeast 74, Granite City 34
BOYS SWIMMING
Edwardsville 104, O'Fallon 76
MVCHA HOCKEY
Freeburg/Waterloo 12, EA-WR 0
Alton 3, Triad 3
MID-STATES HOCKEY
Edwardsville 10, Lindbergh 2
WRESTLING
Erie Prophetstown 66, Roxana 17
Monticello 52, Roxana 30
Heyworth 41, Roxana 34
Roxana 42, Rockridge 29
Roxana 48, Mercer County 28
Roxana 51, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 24
Robinson 45, Roxana 36