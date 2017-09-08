LOCAL ROUNDUP: Alton falls to O'Fallon in boys soccer

The Alton Redbirds dropped under the .500 mark in Southwestern Conference play with a 3-0 loss to the O'Fallon Panthers in a league match on Thursday at Piasa Motor Fuels Field.
The Redbirds were shut out for the second time this season. They lost 2-0 to Edwardsville in the Alton Round Robin Tournament on Aug. 26.
Alton dropped to 5-4 overall and 1-2 in conference play. The Redbirds lost their second straight conference match after starting their season on Aug. 29 with a 4-0 win over Granite City.
O'Fallon improved to 5-4-1 overall and 1-2 in conference play. The Panthers lost to Edwardsville and Collinsville in their first two matches.
The Redbirds are back in action at 4:30 p.m. Monday against Mater Dei at Piasa Motor Fuels Field.
GIRLS GOLF
Civic Memorial 192, Roxana 223, Litchfield 287 (Roxana's Bailey Sharpmack earns medalist honors with a 36)
BOYS SOCCER
Roxana 5, Greenville 1
Civic Memorial 5, McCluer North 0
Jersey 5, Father McGivney 3
Freeburg 3, Metro East Lutheran 1
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Greenville def. Roxana 25-23, 19-25, 25-14
Collinsville def. Granite City 25-12, 25-22
GIRLS TENNIS
Roxana 9, Greenville 0
Marquette Catholic 8, Metro East Lutheran 1