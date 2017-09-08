LOCAL ROUNDUP: Alton falls to O'Fallon in boys soccer

The Alton Redbirds dropped under the .500 mark in Southwestern Conference play with a 3-0 loss to the O'Fallon Panthers in a league match on Thursday at Piasa Motor Fuels Field.

The Redbirds were shut out for the second time this season. They lost 2-0 to Edwardsville in the Alton Round Robin Tournament on Aug. 26.

Alton dropped to 5-4 overall and 1-2 in conference play. The Redbirds lost their second straight conference match after starting their season on Aug. 29 with a 4-0 win over Granite City.

O'Fallon improved to 5-4-1 overall and 1-2 in conference play. The Panthers lost to Edwardsville and Collinsville in their first two matches.

The Redbirds are back in action at 4:30 p.m. Monday against Mater Dei at Piasa Motor Fuels Field.

GIRLS GOLF

Civic Memorial 192, Roxana 223, Litchfield 287 (Roxana's Bailey Sharpmack earns medalist honors with a 36)

BOYS SOCCER

Roxana 5, Greenville 1

Civic Memorial 5, McCluer North 0

Jersey 5, Father McGivney 3

Freeburg 3, Metro East Lutheran 1

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Greenville def. Roxana 25-23, 19-25, 25-14

Collinsville def. Granite City 25-12, 25-22

GIRLS TENNIS

Roxana 9, Greenville 0

Marquette Catholic 8, Metro East Lutheran 1