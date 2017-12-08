LOCAL ROUNDUP: Alton girls beat Granite City for first SWC win

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

The streak is over.

The Alton girls basketball team snapped a 36-game Southwestern Conference losing streak with a 46-22 win over the Granite City Warriors on Thursday at Granite City.

The Redbirds' last conference victory was on Jan. 20, 2015, when they beat the Warriors 52-41. They finished 3-11 in conference play during the 2014-15 season.

Alton finished 0-14 in league play the last two seasons. The Redbirds lost their first three conference games before pulling off the win over the Warriors.

AHS improved to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in conference play and snapped a five-game losing streak. The Redbirds began their season on Nov. 14 with a 51-36 win over Calhoun in the first round of the Alton Tip-Off Classic. They will return to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday with a home game against Riverview Gardens.

Alton finished 3-23 last year. It returned several players from last year's team, including Rayn Tally, Chr'shonna Hickman, Deija Carter, Jayla Fox and A'llurah Bowens.

Granite City dropped to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in conference play. The Warriors have lost back-to-back games since defeating Madison 46-41 in their season opener on Nov. 28. They return to action at 7:30 p.m. Monday against O'Fallon.

Senior Viktoria Johnson is the only returning player from last year's team that finished 9-15.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Marquette Catholic 72, Trinity Grammar School (Australia) 27

Father McGivney 52, Griggsville/Perry 30

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Civic Memorial 64, Mater Dei 45

EA-WR 44, Dupo 16

Edwardsville 71, Belleville West 17

Metro East Lutheran 57, Gibault 42

Nokomis 55, Father McGivney 30

MID-STATES HOCKEY

Edwardsville 7, Francis Howell Central 2

MVCHA HOCKEY

Highland 11, Granite City 10

Freeburg/Waterloo 5, Alton 0

Collinsville 12, Edwardsville 1

BOYS BOWLING

Roxana 21.5, Marquette Catholic 18.5

O'Fallon 38, Alton 2

GIRLS BOWLING

Marquette Catholic 25, Roxana 15

O'Fallon 40, Alton 0

WRESTLING

Edwardsville 44, Belleville West 20