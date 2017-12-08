LOCAL ROUNDUP: Alton girls beat Granite City for first SWC win

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp
The streak is over.
The Alton girls basketball team snapped a 36-game Southwestern Conference losing streak with a 46-22 win over the Granite City Warriors on Thursday at Granite City.
The Redbirds' last conference victory was on Jan. 20, 2015, when they beat the Warriors 52-41. They finished 3-11 in conference play during the 2014-15 season.
Alton finished 0-14 in league play the last two seasons. The Redbirds lost their first three conference games before pulling off the win over the Warriors.
AHS improved to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in conference play and snapped a five-game losing streak. The Redbirds began their season on Nov. 14 with a 51-36 win over Calhoun in the first round of the Alton Tip-Off Classic. They will return to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday with a home game against Riverview Gardens.
Alton finished 3-23 last year. It returned several players from last year's team, including Rayn Tally, Chr'shonna Hickman, Deija Carter, Jayla Fox and A'llurah Bowens.
Granite City dropped to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in conference play. The Warriors have lost back-to-back games since defeating Madison 46-41 in their season opener on Nov. 28. They return to action at 7:30 p.m. Monday against O'Fallon.
Senior Viktoria Johnson is the only returning player from last year's team that finished 9-15.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Marquette Catholic 72, Trinity Grammar School (Australia) 27
Father McGivney 52, Griggsville/Perry 30
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Civic Memorial 64, Mater Dei 45
EA-WR 44, Dupo 16
Edwardsville 71, Belleville West 17
Metro East Lutheran 57, Gibault 42
Nokomis 55, Father McGivney 30
MID-STATES HOCKEY
Edwardsville 7, Francis Howell Central 2
MVCHA HOCKEY
Highland 11, Granite City 10
Freeburg/Waterloo 5, Alton 0
Collinsville 12, Edwardsville 1
BOYS BOWLING
Roxana 21.5, Marquette Catholic 18.5
O'Fallon 38, Alton 2
GIRLS BOWLING
Marquette Catholic 25, Roxana 15
O'Fallon 40, Alton 0
WRESTLING
Edwardsville 44, Belleville West 20