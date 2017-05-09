LOCAL ROUNDUP: Alton girls kickers beat SH-G, pick up win No. 12

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Makayla Cox was one of four Alton players who scored a goal in the Redbirds' 4-2 win over Sacred Heart-Griffin on Monday.

The Alton girls soccer team picked up its 12th win of the season on Monday, knocking off Sacred Heart-Griffin 4-2 at Piasa Motor Fuels Field at the AHS campus.

Makayla Cox, Annie Evans, Brianna Hatfield and Sydney Schmidt each scored a goal for the Redbirds, who matched their win total from last season. They improved to 12-4-2 with one regular season match remaining.

Hatfield now has a team-high 20 goals on the season. Cox scored her second goal and Evans and Schmidt netted their first goals of the season.

Alton extended its winning streak to three matches with the win over the Griffins on Monday.

The Redbirds wrap up their regular season at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Belleville West at Piasa Motor Fuels Field. They are 3-2 in Southwestern Conference play.

Evans, Lexi Schrimpf and Lindsey Grossheim make up Alton's senior class and will play their last home matches on Thursday.

BASEBALL

Civic Memorial 2, Waterloo 0

Marquette 4, Carrollton 1

Hillsboro 11, EA-WR 1

Vandalia 7, Roxana 2

Gibault 11, Metro East Lutheran 1

Belleville East 9, Granite City 7

SOFTBALL

Marquette 12, Carrollton 2

Roxana 12, Vandalia 0

Waterloo 7, Civic Memorial 4

Hillsboro 5, EA-WR 3

Granite City 21, East St. Louis 0

Gibault 7, Metro East Lutheran 4

BOYS TENNIS

Edwardsville 9, O'Fallon 0

Marquette Catholic 9, Greenville 0

Collinsville 6, Granite City 3

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Vianney def. Edwardsville 25-20, 24-26, 25-20

Belleville East def. Metro East Lutheran, 2-1