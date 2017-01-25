LOCAL ROUNDUP: Alton girls pull off upset at Hillsboro Tourney

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

ALTON 46, HILLSBORO (MO.) 45 – Alton's 15-game losing streak ended on Tuesday in dramatic fashion.

Senior Ayonna Clanton scored 18 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds left in overtime to lift the Redbirds to a victory over the top-seeded Hillsboro Hawks in the first round of the Hillsboro Tournament.

“The shot by Ayonna to get the win was great, and I am so happy we could come way with the win,” Alton coach Bob Rickman said. “Playing the number one seed on their home floor, it was a great win.”

Alton, the No. 8 seed, improved to 2-18 and will play fifth-seeded Freeburg at 6 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. Alton and Freeburg are the only Illinois entries in the eight-team tournament at Hillsboro, located in Jefferson County, Mo.

The Redbirds led the Hawks 22-12 at halftime before Hillsboro rallied to tie the game at 37-37 at the end of regulation.

“The good news is we stay on the winners' side of the bracket and play Freeburg on Friday for a chance to make the championship game,” Rickman said.

Kenya Burnett scored 10 points and Alexia Rodgers added seven for the Redbirds, whose last win came on Nov. 22, a 58-29 victory over Crossroads College Prep.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 58, GRANITE CITY 24 – The Eagles advanced to the semifinals of the Carrollton Tournament by beating the Warriors on Tuesday in a quarterfinal game that included a pair of NCAA Division I recruits, CM's Allie Troeckler and Granite City's Addaya Moore.

Troeckler and Moore both finished with 21 points. Next year, Troeckler will head to SIUE and Moore will play at the University of Illinois.

Kaylee Eaton added 18 for CM, which improved to 20-2 and will play Calhoun at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals. The Eagles are the No. 1 seed.

Granite City's 24 points tied its season low total that was set on Dec. 15 against Edwardsville. Akila Fultz was the only other player to score for the Warriors as she finished with three points.

The Warriors dropped to 6-10 and will play Jersey at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the fifth-place semifinals.

EDWARDSVILLE 64, BELLEVILLE EAST 36 – The Tigers remain undefeated after beating the Lancers on Tuesday at home.

Myriah Noodel-Haywood scored 16 points, Makenzie Silvey finished with 11 and Kate Martin and Criste'on Waters each had 10 for Edwardsville, which improved to 21-0 overall and 9-0 in Southwestern Conference play and will play at Belleville West at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Tigers completed the season series sweep over Belleville East. EHS won the last meeting, 66-29, on Dec. 6.

HILLSBORO (ILL.) 75, EA-WR 35 – The Oilers' losing streak was extended to 15 games with a loss to the Hiltoppers on Tuesday on the road.

EA-WR dropped to 2-21 with three regular season games left. It will play another road game at 4 p.m. Saturday at Nokomis.

MVCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 7, BETHALTO 6 – The Tigers concluded their regular season on Tuesday with a win over the Eagles at East Alton Ice Arena.

Edwardsville stormed to a 7-0 lead before Bethalto came back with three goals in the second and three in the third. Still, the Eagles came up one goal short of a win.

The Tigers finished their regular season on top of the MVCHA 2A standings with a 15-4-2 record and 32 points, one point better than Columbia.

Bethalto lost its sixth straight game and finished its regular season in sixth place in the 2A standings with a 10-9-2 record.

Joseph Watson scored a hat trick and Konnar Loewen, Nolan Kahl and Anthony Russo each scored a goal for the Eagles, who lost to Edwardsville 3-1 on Jan. 2 that started their six-game losing streak.

Colin Salter scored two goals and Kyle Meehan, Matthew Clark, Jordan Crow, Trevor Laub and Sam Gibbons each had a goal for the Tigers.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY 48, RAMSEY 29 – Dan Jones scored 15 points and Logan Shumate finished with 14 to lift the Griffins to a win over the Rams on Tuesday.

Father McGivney improved to 2-16 and snapped a four-game losing streak. It beat Ramsey 47-33 on Dec. 29 at the Vandalia Tournament for its first win in varsity play.

The Griffins play another road game at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bunker Hill.

EAST ST. LOUIS 77, GRANITE CITY 43 – The Warriors returned to action for the first time in nearly a month on Tuesday with a home game against the Flyers.

Granite City hadn't played since Dec. 30 against Oakville in the Prairie Farms Classic in Collinsville. It was scheduled to play a home game against Belleville East, but was pushed to Feb. 8 due to unsafe floor conditions at GCHS' Memorial Gymnasium.

Freddy Edwards scored 11 points to lead the Warriors, who dropped to 0-14 overall and 0-6 in Southwestern Conference play and will play another home game at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Alton.

WRESTLING

GRANITE CITY 49, BELLEVILLE WEST 21 – The Warriors concluded their Southwestern Conference season with a 5-2 record with a road win over the Maroons on Tuesday.

Granite City improved to 13-7 in dual-match play. The Warriors have won eight of their last 10 matches.

Granite City also beat Belleville East, Collinsville, Alton and East St. Louis and lost to Edwardsville and O'Fallon in conference matches. A year ago, the Warriors were 3-4 in league play.