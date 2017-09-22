LOCAL ROUNDUP: Alton kickers advance to CYC tournament semifinals

The Alton Redbirds boys soccer team is two victories away from winning another CYC tournament championship.

After finishing in a 4-4 tie with the Northwest Lions in their final match of pool play on Thursday, the Redbirds advanced to the tournament semifinals against the Washington (Mo.) Blue Jays at 4:15 today at WWT Soccer Park in St. Louis.

Alton finished 2-0-1 in pool play and scored 11 points, good enough for fourth place. The top four finishers in pool play advance to the tournament semifinals.

The Redbirds beat Troy on Tuesday and Bayless on Wednesday. They're competing in the Msgr. Lloyd Sullivan Division.

Liberty and Seckman will square off in the other semifinal at 4:15 today at WWT Soccer Park. The semifinal winners advance to the championship match at noon Saturday at WWT Soccer Park.

Last year, Alton beat Seckman 2-1 in the championship match.

On Thursday, the Redbirds got two goals from Joey Morrissey and a goal apiece from Sam Stutz and Jake Lombardi to tie Northwest, which is located in Cedar Hill, Mo.

Alton will take a 9-4-1 record into today's match against Washington, which is 2-0 in the tournament.

BOYS SOCCER

Roxana 4, Pana 1

Springfield Southeast 3, Civic Memorial 2

North Mac 3, Metro East Lutheran 1

Gibault 5, Granite City 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

EA-WR def. Father McGivney 25-12, 22-25, 25-15

Edwardsville def. East St. Louis 25-8, 25-11

Metro East Lutheran def. Bunker Hill 25-22, 22-25, 28-26

Mascoutah def. Civic Memorial 25-21, 25-16

Belleville West def. Granite City 25-5, 25-19

GIRLS TENNIS

Highland 8, Marquette Catholic 1

Waterloo 5, Metro East Lutheran 4

GIRLS GOLF

Belleville West 174, Alton 181

Greenville 206, Roxana 213

BOYS GOLF

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT – Civic Memorial placed sixth with a 390 in the six-team Mississippi Valley Conference Tournament on Thursday at the Orchards Golf Course.

Highland won the tournament with a 315, followed by a second-place tie between Waterloo and Triad at 341, Mascoutah at 367 and Jersey at 386.

FIELD HOCKEY

Lutheran South 2, Marquette Catholic 1